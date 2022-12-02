Idaho cowboy Stetson Jorgensen, No. 1 in steer wrestling, earns another NFR payday

Two nights, two paychecks for Stetson Jorgensen at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The Blackfoot cowboy remained atop the world steer wrestling standings on Friday night, clocking 4.2 seconds inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, good enough for a second-place finish in the second round of pro rodeo’s Super Bowl and a $22,851 payout.

Talk about consistency: Jorgensen also bulldogged in 4.2 seconds in Thursday’s opening performance, placing third and walking away with $17,255 to kick off his fourth trip to the national finals.

One of Jorgensen’s top challengers for a gold buckle, Texas cowboy Hunter Cure, won Friday’s round to pick up about $6,000 in the standings. Cure, who finished out of the money in the first round, sits in second place.

Party on! Idaho cowboy Tristen Hutchings wins bull riding on opening night of NFR. Monteview's Tristen Hutchings, competing on rodeo’s grandest stage for the first time, scored 90.5 points to win the opening night of bull riding at the NFR.

Jorgensen was the only of Idaho’s five cowboys to cash in the second performance.

Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno, an NFR rookie, made another successful ride, scoring 81 points after an 84-point performance on Thursday night. But Bruno missed out on the money by one point.

Rigby’s Dirk Tavenner turned in another clean run in steer wrestling, at 5.7 seconds, but didn’t crack the top six in the event. He was 7-flat in the opening round.

Only two of 15 bull riders made the buzzer on Friday – including Stetson Wright, the all-around cowboy from Utah’s first family of rodeo who has already won five world titles at 23 years old. Wright cashed a whopping $49,666 – the largest single paycheck so far – with an 88-point ride aboard a bull named Pookie Holler.

Rexburg’s Garrett Smith and Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings were among the 13 bull riders who hit the dirt.

Hutchings took a tumble after winning his NFR debut on Thursday night with a 90.5-ride to keep his spot in fourth place in the world standings, while Smith got dumped after an 82.5-point performance on Thursday night that missed the money by a single point.

The NFR’s third performance is Saturday night, beginning at 6:45.

At a glance WHAT: The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. WHEN: The 10-day competition runs through Dec. 10. Performances start at 6:45 p.m. MST. WHERE: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas. WHO: The top 15 contestants in each event, based on season winnings, will compete for a share of the $10.9 million prize purse. The full field includes 120 cowboys and cowgirls. WATCH: All performances will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel and streamed online on The Cowboy Channel Plus. In Twin Falls: DISH Network (ch. 232) and DIRECTV (ch. 603).