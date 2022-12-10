Idaho cowboy Stetson Jorgensen misses out on steer wrestling title at NFR

Stetson Jorgensen came oh-so-close to winning Idaho’s first gold buckle in nearly 40 years.

He had to settle for another top-10 finish and a career-best in season winnings.

The Blackfoot cowboy led the steer wrestling standings going into the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and kept the top spot ahead of all 10 rounds of pro rodeo’s Super Bowl – including Saturday night’s finale inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. But Jorgensen faltered on his final run, missing out on a time to fall out of title contention.

Jorgensen ended up in sixth place, the third time in four years he’s finished among the top six bulldoggers, and finished 2022 with $235,287, surpassing his previous single-season high by about $37,000.

After finishing second in 2020 and third in 2019, Jorgensen had a shot to become the Gem State’s first PRCA champion since 1984, when Caldwell’s Dee Pickett won the team roping and all-around crowns.

Pickett, a former Boise State quarterback who chose rodeo over football, is one of the most prolific cowboys in Idaho history. He won rookie of the year honors in 1978, qualified for 20 national finals and was inducted into the PRCA Hall of Fame in 2003.

Only eight Idaho cowboys have won world titles. Before Pickett, Rockland’s Bob Robinson had been the last to do it, in steer wrestling in 1960.

Jorgensen’s late tumble in the standings left Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings as Idaho’s top cowboy for 2022. And he finished like he started his first national finals, with a dazzling go-round victory.

Hutchings was the only bull rider to make the eight-second buzzer on Saturday, meaning he pocketed the night’s entire prize pool of $93,270 for his 89.5-point ride aboard Twilight Zone from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo in Texas. It was his fourth win of the national finals.

The massive payday, combined with his fourth-place finish in the average, pushed Hutchings’ season winnings to $379,785, good for third in the world. What a difference a year makes: He won $22,328 and finished 52nd as a rookie in 2021.

Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno had a nice NFR debut, too. The former Idaho high school champion made nine qualified rides and finished seventh in the average, though he only cashed two paychecks.

Still, Bruno finished 11th in the world with $178,505 – nearly quadrupling his career earnings.

Rexburg’s Garrett Smith took eighth in bull riding, finishing with $197,593 in season earnings. He split first in the third round and cashed again in the sixth round with a fifth-place showing.

Rigby’s Dirk Tavenner finished 14th in steer wrestling with $127,176. He made two trips to the pay window at the NFR.

2022 PRCA champions All-around: Stetson Wright (Milford, Utah), $758,828 Bareback riding: Jess Pope (Waverly, Kansas), $390,620 Steer wrestling: Tyler Waguespack (Gonzales, Louisiana), $268,881 Saddle bronc riding: Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, Alberta, Canada), $399,915 Tie-down roping: Caleb Smidt (Bellville, Texas), $374,736 Team roping: Kaleb Driggers (Hoboken, Georgia) and Junior Nogueira (Presidente Prudente, São Paulo, Brazil), $340,708 Barrel racing: Hailey Kinsel (Cottula, Texas), $302,172 Bull riding: Stetson Wright (Milford, Utah), $592,143