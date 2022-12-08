Idaho cowboy Stetson Jorgensen keeps steer wrestling lead at NFR – barely

Idaho cowboy Stetson Jorgensen’s quest for his first gold buckle will come down to the next two nights.

It’s that close.

Jorgensen, who entered the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo atop the world standings in steer wrestling, was still No. 1 after splitting sixth place during Thursday night’s eighth performance inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. But his lead was down to a few thousand bucks.

That’s because Mississippi cowboy Will Lummus, who has emerged as Jorgensen’s most serious challenger, notched his first go-round win after three second-place showings. He bulldogged in 3.6 seconds, matching Louisiana cowboy Tyler Waguespack and winning $25,882.

Jorgensen stopped the clock in 4.3 seconds and ended up in a three-way tie for sixth, good for $1,555. A four-time NFR qualifier who finished third in the world in 2019 and second in 2020, the Blackfoot cowboy has $235,287 in season winnings, about $4,000 ahead of Lummus.

Rigby’s Dirk Tavenner cashed a paycheck in steer wrestling, too. He split fourth with a 4.1-second run, pocketing $9,793 – his second straight payday after missing the money in each of the first six rounds.

The Idaho roughstock contestants came up empty-handed in the eighth round.

Saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno deserved better. The former Idaho high school champion from Challis scored 85.5 points aboard In The Lu from J Bar J Rodeo – but it took 87 points to make money in a round won by Utah cowboy Stetson Wright, who rode for 90.5 points while adding to his record for single-season winnings.

Wright made more money later in the night, splitting the winner’s share in bull riding with Montana cowboy Ty Erickson to become the first bull rider in PRCA history to surpass the $500,000 mark in one season.

Wright, who has pocketed a whopping $641,308 in 2022, has already clinched his fourth straight all-around title. He’s No. 1 in bull riding, by about $150,000, and trails Montana cowboy Sage Newman by about $9,000 in saddle bronc as he tries to complete his goal of winning all three titles in the same season.

Wright won saddle bronc last season and bull riding in 2020.

Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings and Rexburg’s Garrett Smith were both tossed for the second straight night in the eighth performance. Hutchings, who has won three rounds at the national finals, dropped to fourth in the world standings. Smith remained seventh with two nights to go.

The NFR’s ninth performance is Friday night, beginning at 6:45.

At a glance WHAT: The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. WHEN: The 10-day competition runs through Saturday. Nightly performances start at 6:45 p.m. MST. WHERE: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas. WHO: The top 15 in each event, based on season winnings, are competing for a share of the $10.9 million prize purse. Five Idaho contestants are among the field of 120 cowboys and cowgirls. WATCH: All performances will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel and streamed online on The Cowboy Channel Plus. In Twin Falls: DISH Network (ch. 232) and DIRECTV (ch. 603).