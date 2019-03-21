Late Tuesday Night Results: Baseball
Buhl 9, Glenns Ferry 7
Pocatello 8, Burley 7
Pocatello 18, Burley 2
Softball
Pocatello 12, Burley 2
Pocatello 18, Burley 2
Buhl 6, Declo 4
Buhl 15, Declo 4
Tennis
Twin Falls 9, Canyon Ridge 3
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins defeated the host Riverhawks. Twin Falls hosts Wood River on Tuesday, April 2.
Overall Score:
Twin Falls Boys 4 Canyon Ridge 2
Twin Falls Girls 5 Canyon Ridge 1
Boys singles: 1. Duncan Roberts (CR) def Corbin Ward, (TF) 6-2, 6-2; 2. Max Jensen (CR) def Kyler Western, (TF) 6-2-6-4; 3. Jeron Higley, (TF) def Jack Jensen (CR) 6-4 6-4.
Boys doubles: 1. Tyler Bowman/Brandon Mix, (TF) def Zack Nedbalek/Ty Greaves (CR) 6-1 6-0; 2. Trevor Farr/Josh Mix, (TF) def Garret Parker/Kaden Smith (CR) 6-1 6-2.
Girls singles: 1. Alyssa Coates, (TF) def Mimi Roberts (CR) 7-5 6-2: 2. Francie Roberts (CR) def Isabel Jacobs, (TF) 6-3-6 7-5; 3. Shelby Traveller, (TF) def Olivia Hall (CR) 6-3 6-0.
Girls doubles: 1. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer, (TF) def Hollie Memott/Donna Paurevic (CR) 6-2 6-2; 2. Emma Cox/Laurel Thompson, (TF) def Mercedes McKinney/Ashley Hansen (CR) 6-3 6-1.
Mixed: 1. Francisco Bocatello/Isabel Manning, (TF) def Maycee Knowlton/Aiden Humble (CR) 6-0 6-1; 2. Madison Evans/Kyle Tingey, (TF) def Serges Garcia/Laren Wilcox (CR) 6-3 6-0.
Golf
Results for the Minico Invitational Golf tournament at Rupert Country Club on March 20.
Boys Team Scores: 1. Minico (328): 2. Twin Falls (334): 3. Burley (349).
Boys Individual Results: 1. Ridge Pickup, Burley—74; 2. Gage Skaggs, Minico – 76;
3. (Tie) Peyton Orr, Minico and Braden Anderson, Twin Falls and Braden Anderson – 79;
5. (TIE) Tie Joey Gibson, Minico and Garrett Kelley, Preston – 80;
Girls Team Scores: 1. Twin Falls (359); 2. Minico (405); 3. Canyon Ridge (415).
Girls Individual Results: 1. Kaylee Jones, Twin Falls – 80; 2. Brooke Fuchs, Twin Falls – 88;
3. Kelbie Standley, Canyon Ridge – 89; 4. Dallis Shockey, Minico – 90; 5. Allison Smith, Twin Falls – 94;
6. Kayla Gibson, Minico – 95.
