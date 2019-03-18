TWIN FALLS — Hagerman High School senior Alana Floyd doesn't have a singular standout moment from playing high school basketball.
She doesn't have any grand memories of buzzer beaters, spectacular dunks or shutting down her opponents with impeccable defense. For her, playing basketball is more than just the victories and defeats. It's the little moments in between that she remembers. Whenever the team would grab dinner they would sing happy birthday to their coach Derrick Lyons, regardless if it was his birthday.
On Monday, Floyd signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, Wyo.
"Instantly it was like family there," Floyd said.
She will graduate this spring as a salutatorian with a GPA of 3.9. On average, per game, she scores 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals.
The team went 18-8 this season.
"I'm very proud of her for this," her father, Alan Floyd, said. "I'm more of a football guy so it isn't like I was outside helping her all the time. She's done this on her own."
The dream to succeed had to be something that she wanted for herself, her mother Mary-Ann Floyd said. Everyone in the room could agree that she wanted to continue playing basketball and she had the moxie to do it.
Her teammates and family gathered in Hagerman High School to watch her sign to Western Wyoming Community College. She was a motivation on the team, said teammate Krista Farnsworth.
"She's been my ride or die," Elly Yore said. "She's my go-to person in sports and life."
Yore signed on to the Casper College volleyball team. The secret to their success is simple — they have to want it and push themselves for it, said Katie Knight, head volleyball coach and assistant basketball coach.
"She will not lose," Knight said. "That's an important trait to have at this level and the next."
Head coach Lyons said that more than anything, grit helped her achieve this goal.
"She was signed pretty early on, and she made the most of this season," Lyons said. "You can do it if you go out there and pursue your dreams and goals."
Though the signing on Monday was mostly for show, it was still a moment to celebrate her high school basketball career the only way she could — by singing happy birthday to her coach.
