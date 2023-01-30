 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
PREP FOCUS | TIMES-NEWS PICK OF THE WEEK

Great Basin girls' basketball teams begin road to state tournament

  • 0
Across town rivals battle it out on the hardwood

Canyon Ridge's Michaela Boring is closely guarded by Twin Falls' Olivia Thompson, left, and Rylee Robbins during the teams' Dec. 1 game.

The regular season is over. It's time for girls' basketball district tournaments.

The 4A Great Basin postseason opened Monday night, with No. 6 Burley finishing off No. 7 Wood River 42-28 to set up a Wednesday matchup against Jerome. Here's how the teams were seeded:

  1. Minico
  2. Twin Falls
  3. Jerome
  4. Mountain Home
  5. Canyon Ridge
  6. Burley
  7. Wood River

How will the double-elimination tourney play out? Here's a look at the schedule:

Play-in game

The homestanding Bobcats (7-15 overall, 3-9 conference in regular season) led 11-0 after the first quarter and 26-4 at halftime en route to victory over the Wolverines (1-20, 0-12).

Hailey Chapa had 13 points to lead Burley, which easily surpassed its season average of 34.3 points. Taya Robinson added 10 points in the win. 

People are also reading…

The Bobcats, who are often led by Chapa, Sydney Sheets and Christina Cook, went 3-0 against Wood River this season.

Game 1

Mountain Home (16-5, 7-5) hosts Canyon Ridge (12-8, 6-6) on Wednesday in what will be the teams' decisive game.

The Tigers won the Jan. 7 matchup, 57-42, after the Riverhawks claimed the first game in November, 47-33.

In the January contest, Madi Keener and Isabelle Johnson each scored 13 points to lead Mountain Home, which pulled away after the teams played to a 24-all tie in the first half.

Keep an eye on Lily Teske, Ava Martin and Berkley Dille for Canyon Ridge. Teske had 19 points in the last meeting.

The stats are mostly even: The Riverhawks are averaging 45.8 points per game to the Tigers' 43.9.

Game 2

No. 3 Jerome, the only team with a win over Great Basin No. 1 Minico, will host Burley.

Jerome (13-8, 7-5) hit a four-game winning streak before falling to Canyon Ridge on Jan. 26. Kaesen Olsen and Emily Lloyd were listed as key shooters during the Canyon Ridge matchup.

The Tigers, who are averaging 46.8 points per game, won both regular-season matchups against Burley. 

Game 3

On Friday, Minico (14-7, 11-1) will host the winner of Game 1. 

Minico held strong in conference matchups this season, losing only by a single point at Jerome on Jan. 18. The Spartans, averaging 56.2 points — tops in the conference — bounced back with four straight wins heading into districts.

With CJ Latta and Audri Gonzales leading the way, Minico has earned the role of tourney favorite.

Game 4

On Friday, Twin Falls (10-11, 8-4), will host the winner of Game 2.

The Bruins had won back-to-back games before falling Jan. 28 to Century in a non-conference game. They are averaging 43.7 points per game, most recently being led by Jaycee Jensen, Skylar Westburg and Brighton Leavitt.

Minico bringing the heat

Minico's Audri Gonzales gestures towards a teammate during practice Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Minico High School in Rupert.

Championship game

The winners of Game 3 and 4 will play Thursday, Feb. 9, at the home of the highest-seeded team, for the district title and a spot in the state tournament. This is Game 7.

Consolation round

The road to the Great Basin's second bid at state will be played through four other games, culminating with Game 9 on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the home of the highest-seeded team.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canyon Ridge knocks out Jerome in Great Basin action, 51-41

Canyon Ridge knocks out Jerome in Great Basin action, 51-41

Canyon Ridge controlled the court Tuesday night against Jerome securing a 51-41 victory in an explosive conference game. The Riverhawks center Sam Lupumba, who verbally committed to College of Southern Idaho, contributed 13 points during their victory.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News