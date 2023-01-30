Great Basin girls' basketball teams begin road to state tournament

The regular season is over. It's time for girls' basketball district tournaments.

The 4A Great Basin postseason opened Monday night, with No. 6 Burley finishing off No. 7 Wood River 42-28 to set up a Wednesday matchup against Jerome. Here's how the teams were seeded:

Minico Twin Falls Jerome Mountain Home Canyon Ridge Burley Wood River

How will the double-elimination tourney play out? Here's a look at the schedule:

Play-in game

The homestanding Bobcats (7-15 overall, 3-9 conference in regular season) led 11-0 after the first quarter and 26-4 at halftime en route to victory over the Wolverines (1-20, 0-12).

Hailey Chapa had 13 points to lead Burley, which easily surpassed its season average of 34.3 points. Taya Robinson added 10 points in the win.

The Bobcats, who are often led by Chapa, Sydney Sheets and Christina Cook, went 3-0 against Wood River this season.

Game 1

Mountain Home (16-5, 7-5) hosts Canyon Ridge (12-8, 6-6) on Wednesday in what will be the teams' decisive game.

The Tigers won the Jan. 7 matchup, 57-42, after the Riverhawks claimed the first game in November, 47-33.

In the January contest, Madi Keener and Isabelle Johnson each scored 13 points to lead Mountain Home, which pulled away after the teams played to a 24-all tie in the first half.

Keep an eye on Lily Teske, Ava Martin and Berkley Dille for Canyon Ridge. Teske had 19 points in the last meeting. The stats are mostly even: The Riverhawks are averaging 45.8 points per game to the Tigers' 43.9.

Game 2

No. 3 Jerome, the only team with a win over Great Basin No. 1 Minico, will host Burley.

Jerome (13-8, 7-5) hit a four-game winning streak before falling to Canyon Ridge on Jan. 26. Kaesen Olsen and Emily Lloyd were listed as key shooters during the Canyon Ridge matchup.

The Tigers, who are averaging 46.8 points per game, won both regular-season matchups against Burley.

Led by CJ Latta, Minico plays team game to capture top spot in 4A Great Basin Already with three Division I offers, CJ Latta is a force for Minico: “She's impacted the program since stepping onto the court as a freshman,” says head coach Anna Bateman.

Game 3

On Friday, Minico (14-7, 11-1) will host the winner of Game 1.

Minico held strong in conference matchups this season, losing only by a single point at Jerome on Jan. 18. The Spartans, averaging 56.2 points — tops in the conference — bounced back with four straight wins heading into districts.

With CJ Latta and Audri Gonzales leading the way, Minico has earned the role of tourney favorite.

Game 4

On Friday, Twin Falls (10-11, 8-4), will host the winner of Game 2.

The Bruins had won back-to-back games before falling Jan. 28 to Century in a non-conference game. They are averaging 43.7 points per game, most recently being led by Jaycee Jensen, Skylar Westburg and Brighton Leavitt.

Championship game

The winners of Game 3 and 4 will play Thursday, Feb. 9, at the home of the highest-seeded team, for the district title and a spot in the state tournament. This is Game 7.

Consolation round

The road to the Great Basin's second bid at state will be played through four other games, culminating with Game 9 on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the home of the highest-seeded team.

