Girls club soccer team makes national tournament

“When they were scheduling the finals, we were the first team to qualify from the state of Idaho based on our girls playing three years up and competing at such a high level,” Farnsworth said.

Magic Valley Surf is one of 16 teams competing in the U17 bracket. Out of all six age brackets, 25 states will be represented at the tournament.

“This is about as big as it gets,” Farnsworth said. “We’re playing against the best our country has to offer.”

Beyond vying for a national title, the tournament also serves as a college showcase for recruiters and coaches searching for the next great addition to their teams.

For Farnsworth, the opportunity that presents for his athletes is immeasurable, especially considering the age range of his players.

“It’s a perfect time to start getting recognized and making those connections so they can continue playing after high school,” he said.

Conrad said she is both excited and nervous for the tournament. Having never played in a tournament of this caliber before, she isn’t sure what to expect, but she’s confident in the ability of her teammates.