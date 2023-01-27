Former Kimberly coach Bishop takes over Jerome football program

The Jerome Tigers will have a new head coach on the football sideline this season.

Rich Bishop, an assistant on last year's Jerome staff and a veteran coach in southern Idaho, announced Jan. 17 on Twitter that he had been offered and accepted the job.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Bishop told the Times-News. “It's great to do something different and be involved in getting the Tigers program back up and running, as the past couple of years have been down."

Jerome was winless in 2022, finishing 0-9 overall and 0-5 in conference.

A former head coach at Kimberly, Bishop is no stranger to the gridiron. He led the Bulldogs for nine seasons, earning multiple trips to the state semifinals. Altogether, Bishop totaled 24 years within Kimberly athletics.

“Going into Jerome, I’m looking to build a competitive program that will stand year in and year out,” said Bishop, a 1992 graduate of the school. He also thanked former head coach Sid Gambles for the opportunity to join the coaching staff last season.