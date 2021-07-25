Five RBI Day For Tyler Horner Spells Out Victory For Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U Over Pocatello Rebels

Five runs batted in from Tyler Horner helped lead Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U past Pocatello Rebels 9-4 on Friday. Horner drove in runs on a sacrifice fly in the second, a double in the fourth, and a double in the sixth.

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U fired up the offense in the first inning. Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U scored one run when Jace Mahlke singled.

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U scored three runs in the sixth inning. Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U scored its runs on a double by Horner.

Nolan Hardesty led the Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U to victory on the hill. The southpaw lasted three innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out two. Wyatt Solosabal threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Kaden McCurdy took the loss for Pocatello Rebels. McCurdy went five innings, allowing ten runs on nine hits and striking out two.

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U totaled ten hits. Horner, Tai Walker, and Luke Moon each racked up multiple hits for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Horner went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U in hits.

