Five RBI Day For Tyler Horner Spells Out Victory For Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U Over Pocatello Rebels

Five runs batted in from Tyler Horner helped lead Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U past Pocatello Rebels 9-4 on Friday. Horner drove in runs on a sacrifice fly in the second, a double in the fourth, and a double in the sixth.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U fired up the offense in the first inning. Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U scored one run when Jace Mahlke singled.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U scored three runs in the sixth inning. Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U scored its runs on a double by Horner.
Nolan Hardesty led the Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U to victory on the hill. The southpaw lasted three innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out two. Wyatt Solosabal threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Kaden McCurdy took the loss for Pocatello Rebels. McCurdy went five innings, allowing ten runs on nine hits and striking out two.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U totaled ten hits. Horner, Tai Walker, and Luke Moon each racked up multiple hits for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Horner went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U in hits.
Idaho Falls Bandits Runs Away With Early Lead In Victory
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 7-3 loss to Idaho Falls Bandits on Saturday. Idaho Falls Bandits scored on a single by Webb in the first inning and a sacrifice fly by E Jones in the second inning.
Idaho Falls Bandits opened up scoring in the first inning. Webb singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
Rose earned the win for Idaho Falls Bandits. The ace went three and a third innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out three and walking zero. Luce, Horvath, and B Thompson all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.
Calvry Leiser took the loss for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. The pitcher allowed three hits and three runs over one and one-third innings, striking out two and walking one.
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U had seven hits in the game. Tyler Horner and Tai Walker each collected multiple hits for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Horner went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U in hits.
Jones led Idaho Falls Bandits with two hits in three at bats. Idaho Falls Bandits was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Jones had the most chances in the field with six.
