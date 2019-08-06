FILER — The Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association will host its annual futurity, derby and horse show beginning at 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. Cowboys and cowgirls from Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Montana, California, Washington and Idaho will compete in 30 different classes over the three-day event.
This is a National Reined Cow Horse Association-sanctioned show which usually draws over 130 entries. Additionally, it is one of eight shows recognized by the Intermountain Reined Cow Horse Circuit where points are tracked for year-end awards.
Horses entered in the futurity will be three-year-olds shown in a snaffle bit in three different disciplines — herd work, rein work and cow work. The herd work, or cutting, happens first, followed by the reining pattern in the rein work. The signature cow work, often called fence work, is where the horse holds, or boxes, the cow at the end of the arena, then turns it on the fence and finally circles it both ways in the arena. Additionally, the derby and horse show portion of the competition will feature horses aged 4 and older.
Horses entered in the horse show may earn points to qualify for the National Reined Cow Horse Association World Championship Show held each February in Fort Worth, Texas.
For more information or to learn about becoming a member of the Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association, email 01mvrcha@gmail.com or go to the Facebook page.
