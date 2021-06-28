Eyes set on the target: Orofino’s Bruce Bradley is easily the youngest Idaho trapshooting champion

“By the time he was 11, he was making scores that were 98, 99 (projectile targets hit out of 100),” Levi said.

Bruce now has amassed more than 100 trophies in his short career, including some in parent-child divisions with his father; most recently, the two combined for a first-place score of 194 at the Nezperce Gun Club’s Father’s Day Shoot. Bruce shot 199-for-200 en route to his state singles title, and now has his sights set on achieving a rare 200-for-200 showing.

Away from the gun club, Bruce — who lives on a 40-acre property — partakes in further outdoorsmanship such as riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing.

“He’s amazing at archery — I mean, everything,” Levi said.

Even as many sports have moved toward domination by older athletes in recent years, trapshooting (a game of timing and judgment more than raw athleticism) has seen something of a renaissance for young stars. The current Amateur Trapshooting Association record for youngest national doubles champion was set by then-15-year-old Dillon Tosh in 2015, while 14-year-old RJ Gropp won the Champion of Champions event last year at the Grand American World Trapshooting tournament. Bruce, who still is young enough to one-up Gropp, has his own berth to the 2021 Grand American event, Aug. 4-14 in Sparta, Ill.