CSI star pitcher Brooke Merrill signs to play at Weber State

TWIN FALLS — Brooke Merrill is going home.

The College of Southern Idaho pitching standout signed a letter of intent Friday afternoon to continue playing collegiate softball at Weber State University following the 2023 season.

Merrill, a native of Ogden, will compete in the Big Sky Conference against the likes of Idaho State, Montana and Portland State. The reigning Region 18 Pitcher of the Year went 18-4 with 120 strikeouts and a 3.63 ERA last season for the Golden Eagles.

"I'm super excited to go play at Weber, somewhere that's close to home, and is a great program," Merrill said.

She has memories of growing up close to the stadium and watching games. Also, when younger, Merrill gained experience working with the university's coaching staff.

After signing her letter, Merrill expressed gratitude for the CSI coaches and her teammates. She also thanked her parents, especially her dad, Greg Merrill.

"I honestly don't think I would have gotten as far as I have," she said, adding that her dad motivated her to always keep working for her goals.

While Merrill to join the Wildcats for the 2024 season, her sights are set on another season at CSI, which opens play Jan. 27 at the College of Southern Nevada Tournament near Las Vegas.

"Personally, my goals are to push myself and do my best against every team," said Merrill. "As a team, we want to win a second conference championship and go far in nationals."

Merrill was a standout at the NCJAA National Tournament before CSI lost to second-seeded Yavapai College and finished in ninth place. Merrill went six innings against Yavapai, giving up two earned runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles finished 48-13 last season.