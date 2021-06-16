Castleford students qualify for Silver State International Rodeo

Castleford High School students Will and Katie Brackett have earned a spot to compete at the 36th annual Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada. They will compete in the boys and girls cutting, reined cow horse and queen contest between June 30 and July 7.

Katie Brackett earned her spot after finishing as second attendant at the Idaho High School Rodeo Queen Contest, and Will Brackett placed seventh at the state finals for boys cutting.

To qualify for the Silver State International Rodeo, competitors must finish between fifth and 25th in their district, state or provincial finals for the year. Contestants may compete in their qualifying events as well as one additional event of their choosing, provided they do not compete in that event at the National High School Rodeo Finals.

The Bracketts will compete for more than $90,000 in prizes, including saddles, buckles and cash. To make it to the finals, they will need to finish in the top 15 for their events. Champions are determined based on the combined times and scores of three rounds.

Competition begins at 9 a.m. each day and lasts until 7 p.m. Visit ssir.us for daily results.

