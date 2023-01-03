Canyon Ridge knocks out Jerome in Great Basin action, 51-41

TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge controlled the court Tuesday night against Jerome, securing a 51-41 victory in a dynamic Great Basin Conference boys basketball game.

Riverhawks center Sam Lupumba, who has verbally committed to continue his playing career at the College of Southern Idaho, had an eventful evening. He went down right before halftime holding his leg. That, however, wouldn't stop the 6-foot-7 center from coming back and contributing 13 points.

"I have trust in my teammates. We have worked hard coming into this season," Lupumba told the Times-News. "We have a goal, and we are following it."

He added, "I'm excited to go to CSI. They are a family — they are brothers."

The Tigers came strong in the first quarter with ball control and defense until Canyon Ridge's Blake Figueroa knocked down a 3-pointer, followed by a fast-break score by Jasper Robinson. The momentum was set, and the Riverhawks closed the first quarter up 8-5.

"I like how we executed early – knock them in the mouth – let them know we are here and ready to ball," Figueroa said. "I think it was a great conference win coming out of break and should lead us into having a good January."

Canyon Ridge's Mason Hill added, "You got to work as a team together, and that's how you get wins.

Ashton Peters totaled 14 points to lead Jerome in a losing cause.

