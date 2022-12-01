 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canyon Ridge girls top Twin Falls in Great Basin showdown

Canyon Ridge's Ava Martin collides with Twin Falls' Rylee Robbins (3) during their game Thursday night, Dec. 1, 2022, at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Bruins and Riverhawks renewed their crosstown rivalry on Thursday night to battle for position in the 4A Great Basin Conference.

Advantage, Canyon Ridge.

Lily Teske and Berkley Dille each totaled 13 points, leading the Riverhawks to a 49-37 victory over the Bruins, who had entered the game at 2-0 in conference.

Canyon Ridge, meanwhile, was 1-1 after falling in its last game, 48-44 against Minico.

Twin Falls' Brighton Leavitt looks to shoot as Canyon Ridge's Ava Martin comes up from behind during their game Thursday night at Twin Falls High School.

Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge appeared evenly matched at the jump with a defensive first quarter. The fight ensued but Canyon Ridge’s Teske managed to get to the 3-point line and knock it down.

The first quarter closed with Canyon Ridge on top 7- 3.

The Bruins struck back in the second quarter with Rylee Robbins hitting a 3-pointer, followed by Jaycee Jensen’s fast break for two.

Defense on both sides helped block major plays and kept the score tied at 17 going into halftime.

Robbins finished with 11 points to lead the Bruins in a losing cause.

Canyon Ridge's Michaela Boring is closely guarded by Twin Falls' Olivia Thompson (10) and Rylee Robbins (3) during their game Thursday night at Twin Falls High School.
