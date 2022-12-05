Canyon Ridge earns ESPN honors for commitment to Special Olympics

TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge High School was recognized by ESPN as a top 5 Special Olympics Unified School Champion for the United States.

A unified school focuses on creating a positive and sustainable environment that has effective engagement built around inclusion, acceptance and human dignity.

“It is part of the school's culture,” said Eva Craner, public relations director for the Twin Falls School District. She added that Canyon Ridge “knows the value of making sure students are involved and being supported.”

On Dec. 1, during halftime of a 4A girls basketball game between crosstown rivals, Special Olympians from Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls took to the court to display their talents.

They experienced all the thrills of any basketball game. Their names were announced prior to the matchup and the crowd roared as the ball was moved along the court or when a shot was taken.

Such events are made possible through a collaborated effort between the athletic teams, student council and teachers. They focus on utilizing different events to create opportunities for involvement.

Canyon Ridge was selected by ESPN for meeting and upholding 10 national standards of excellence. These standards were developed by a national panel of leaders from the Special Olympics and the education community.

The standards:

Unified Sports are offered in at least two seasons throughout the school year. Unified Sports participation occurs regularly over the course of each sport season or school term and includes competition. An adult coach for each sport who has received training on Special Olympics Unified Sports. Unified Sports is officially recognized by the school in a similar style as other athletics/activities. A Unified Club or student group offers leadership opportunities/training for students with and without intellectual disabilities. The inclusive club/group meets at least once per month throughout the school year. The inclusive club/group has an adult liaison and is officially recognized by the school in a similar style as other clubs/activities. At least two whole-school engagement activities are implemented per school year. Students with and without disabilities are involved in planning and leading the awareness activities. The school is currently self-sustainable or has a plan in place to sustain the three components into the future

