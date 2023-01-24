Burley cross country star Olivia Kendell signs with Idaho State

Olivia Kendell isn't done running: The Burley High School cross country standout signed a letter of intent on Tuesday with Idaho State University.

"I want to show them what I can do and be an asset to the team," Kendell told the Times-News, as she expressed excitement for being recognized by the Pocatello university.

"My dad has been a big influence and helped motivate me," she said while also crediting her coaches and teammates. "He originally saw my potential. I just wanted to be faster them him."

Kendell started running cross country for the Bobcats as a sophomore. But once she started, she felt at home, even drawing her focus away from volleyball.

She set a personal record her senior year in the 5,000 meters at the Idaho State Cross Country Championships —finishing in 18 minutes, 49.8 seconds.

Prior, during her junior year, Kendell sets that season's record at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships, clocking 19:32.

Now her sights are set on competing in the Big Sky Conference for the 2023 season, alongside the likes of Montana State, Montana and Weber State.

Kendell said she is also excited for the academic programs offered at ISU. She plans to major in Family Consumer Sciences.