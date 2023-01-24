 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Burley cross country star Olivia Kendell signs with Idaho State

  • 0
Olivia Kendell signs to run cross country at Idaho State

Olivia Kendell signs letter of intent Tuesday in the Burley High School Library.

Olivia Kendell isn't done running: The Burley High School cross country standout signed a letter of intent on Tuesday with Idaho State University.

"I want to show them what I can do and be an asset to the team," Kendell told the Times-News, as she expressed excitement for being recognized by the Pocatello university.

"My dad has been a big influence and helped motivate me," she said while also crediting her coaches and teammates. "He originally saw my potential. I just wanted to be faster them him."

Kendell started running cross country for the Bobcats as a sophomore. But once she started, she felt at home, even drawing her focus away from volleyball. 

She set a personal record her senior year in the 5,000 meters at the Idaho State Cross Country Championships —finishing in 18 minutes, 49.8 seconds.

People are also reading…

Prior, during her junior year, Kendell sets that season's record at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships, clocking 19:32.

Now her sights are set on competing in the Big Sky Conference for the 2023 season, alongside the likes of Montana State, Montana and Weber State.

Kendell said she is also excited for the academic programs offered at ISU. She plans to major in Family Consumer Sciences.

"I want to show them what I can do and be an asset to the team."

Burley's Olivia Kendell

Quote

More inside

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup, Page A8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canyon Ridge knocks out Jerome in Great Basin action, 51-41

Canyon Ridge knocks out Jerome in Great Basin action, 51-41

Canyon Ridge controlled the court Tuesday night against Jerome securing a 51-41 victory in an explosive conference game. The Riverhawks center Sam Lupumba, who verbally committed to College of Southern Idaho, contributed 13 points during their victory.

Twin Falls boxer Kendra Samargis fights for her Olympic dream

Twin Falls boxer Kendra Samargis fights for her Olympic dream

She won her 75 kg (165) elite national championship title match by unanimous decision against a boxer from Syracuse, New York. On Jan. 8 she travels to the Olympic training center and prepares for the Olympic trials. However, the road to this point wasn't straightforward

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News