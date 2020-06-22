Buhl 4th of July fun run will benefit Key Club students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BUHL —Buhl's 4th of July fun run starts and ends at the Jones Furniture Store parking lot, 1104 Main St.

Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. for the 5K walk. 5K run and 10K run. Race time is 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places for men and women winners for each race event and winners in each age category. To pre-register, call Steve Kaatz at 208-543-8576 or email spkaatz@gmail.com. Proceeds go for scholarships for Key Club students.

Anyone with signs of symptoms of coronavirus, or who has had a fever in the two weeks before the race, or has had contact with a person with confirmed coronavirus is asked not to attend or participate in the race.

Hand sanitizer and paper towels will be provided. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves for everyone's protection. Participants may bring a mask to wear before and after the race.

