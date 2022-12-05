Buckle up: Idaho cowboy Stetson Jorgensen chases first world title at NFR

At a glance

WHAT: The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

WHEN: The 10-day competition runs through Dec. 10. Performances start at 6:45 p.m. MST.

WHERE: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

WHO: The top 15 in each event, based on season winnings, are competing for a share of the $10.9 million prize purse. Five Idaho contestants are among the field of 120 cowboys and cowgirls.

WATCH: All performances will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel and streamed online on The Cowboy Channel Plus. In Twin Falls: DISH Network (ch. 232) and DIRECTV (ch. 603).