Buckle up: Idaho cowboy Stetson Jorgensen chases first world title at NFR

Stetson Jorgensen was back in the money at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Monday night.
The Idaho cowboy who sits atop the world standings in steer wrestling hit the pay window for the fourth time in five rounds at pro rodeo’s 10-day Super Bowl in Las Vegas, adding another $20,053 to his NFR haul by splitting second place and moving closer to his first gold buckle.
Jorgensen stopped the clock in 4-flat, a tenth of a second off Montana cowboy Ty Erickson’s winning time. He split second with Mississippi cowboy Will Lummus, whose performance vaulted him to second in the world, about $51,000 behind Jorgensen with five rounds left at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Jorgensen has pocketed more than $89,000 so far at his fourth straight national finals, pushing his season winnings to $233,733, already a career high. It’s also put him in position to capture a world title; he finished third in 2019 and second in 2020 before slipping to 12th last year.
It was a memorable night for two of Idaho’s four other NFR contestants.
Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings was tops in bull riding for the second time, matching his first-round score of 90.5 points after being tossed each of the past three nights. With just four cowboys making the eight-second buzzer, Hutchings’ ride aboard County Jail from Frontier Rodeo earned a larger share of the nightly prize pool ($31,945).
At the NFR’s halfway point, Hutchings sits fourth in the world standings with $198,841.
And, Challis cowboy Kade Bruno won a paycheck at the national finals for the first time, splitting fifth in a highly competitive round of saddle bronc riding. How competitive? Not even 87 points was enough to cash.
Bruno, a former Idaho high school champion in his second season on the PRCA tour, rode Feather Fluffer from Championship Pro Rodeo for 87.5 points. He won $6,063.
Rigby’s Dirk Tavenner clocked 4.9 seconds in steer wrestling, his fastest run so far, but still missed out on his first paycheck. Rexburg’s Garrett Smith, who split the win in bull riding in the third round, was bucked off.
The NFR’s sixth performance is Tuesday, starting at 6:45 p.m.