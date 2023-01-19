Bring on the bulls: Idaho cowboy Jarboe is ready to ride again after 2022 injuries

Roscoe Jarboe has pretty much become a regular at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The Idaho bull rider has qualified for pro rodeo’s Super Bowl five times since 2016, winning or placing in 15 rounds along the way and twice finishing sixth in the world standings. Come December each year, Jarboe’s travel plans include 10 nights in Las Vegas.

That’s where he was last month, too. Only this time, Jarboe could only cheer on his buddies as he works his way back from a series of injuries that derailed a 2022 season that appeared headed for another go-round under the bright lights inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

“I definitely would have much rather been riding,” Jarboe told the Times-News on Wednesday from Arizona, where he’s staying in shape and prepping to mount a bull for the first time in nearly five months.

“But, I’ve got some rodeos coming up now,” he said.

Jarboe, 26, is planning his 2023 debut for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo (Feb. 9 through 25), one of the crown jewels of the early PRCA season with $1.44 million in prize money up for grabs. While in Texas, Jarboe also is entered in the Feb. 11 Xtreme Bull Bash in Lufkin.

If he’s able to ride a regular schedule and knock off that rust, Jarboe will almost certainly break $1 million in career earnings at some point this year. He’s at $934,555 after pocketing about $80,000 last season to finish 23rd in the standings.

That might have already happened if not for a trio of injuries that knocked him out of action for nearly all of the second half of last year.

First, Jarboe broke “seven or eight ribs” in late June at an Xtreme Bulls event in Washington state, an injury that required surgery and kept him sidelined for about two months.

“Then I came back and broke my hand (on Sept. 3), that was on my fourth bull,” he recalled.

In December, while flanking bulls at home in New Plymouth, in Payette County, Jarboe broke the same hand, his right riding hand, in a different place.

Jarboe has since “seen a bunch of doctors” who have told him his hand is “healing, just give it some time, rest it,” he said.

In the meantime, Jarboe has been working out, riding horses and roping in Arizona.

Why Arizona, and not Idaho? “Pretty much just to avoid the cold weather,” he said with a chuckle. “A little warmer weather will help the bones.”

Before heading to San Antonio next month, Jarboe said he’ll climb on a few practice bulls to regain his feel and test his riding hand. But he won’t go back into the chutes with worry on his mind.

“I mean, the way I look at it, if you’re nervous or scared because of an injury, you’re probably not ready,” Jarboe said. “There might be some rust, but that’s nothing I can’t get over.”

Bulls, broncs and barrels

The College of Southern Idaho Rodeo Team’s 45th annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker is set for Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 7 p.m. inside the Eldon Evans Expo Center. The event will match CSI rodeo contestants with local fighters and athletes based on height, weight and experience level, according to a school news release. Advance tickets, available online at www.csi.edu/boxingsmoker

, are priced at $25 to $30 for ringside, $20 for reserved floor seats or mezzanine, $15 for reserved bleacher seats and $12 for general admission. All proceeds will support CSI rodeo.

The Idaho High School Rodeo Association, which competes in nine geographical districts across the state, returns to action in April. The Magic Valley is broken across Districts 5 and 6. The spring openers: District 5 on April 14-15 in Jerome and District 6 on April 7-8 in Filer.