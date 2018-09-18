FILER — Filer cowgirl Brinn Bowman had a productive weekend, claiming wins in barrel racing and poles on Saturday in the first of two Filer fall rodeos.
The 2018 spring District VI girls all-around winner, Oakley junior Zoie Bedke, finished with a first-place finish in goats, a sixth in breakaway, a seventh in poles and a ninth in barrels. Freshman Aron-Shayne Warr of Grouse Creek, Utah, made her presence known by placing first with a 3.76-second time in breakaway.
Three boys state qualifiers from the spring also picked up event wins. In saddle bronc, Audie Zimmers from Castleford captured the bareback riding with a 42-point ride, and Filer’s Garet Jardine won the team roping with new partner, Jackson Cummins from Murtaugh. They posted a winning time of 12.69 seconds.
Filer's Jett Vanbiezen, who competed at state with Ryn Severe of Oakley in team roping, took the win in tie down with a time of 10.81 seconds. Vanbiezen and Severe placed second on Saturday in team roping.
The second and final District VI rodeo returns to Filer this Saturday.
—————
District VI schools: Burley (B), Canyon Ridge (CR), Castleford (C), Declo (D), Eureka, NV (E), Filer (F), Grouse Creek, Utah (G), Kimberly (K), Minico (M), Murtaugh (MT), Oakley (O), Raft River (RR), Rupert (R), Spring Creek, NV (S), Twin Falls (TF)
Bareback riding: 1. Ethan Southern, (RR), 48 points.
Barrel racing: 1. Brinn Bowman, (F), 18.186 seconds; 2. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 18.445; 3. Tandee Cutler, (O), 18.461; 4. Haven Jones, (F), 18.519; 5. Lane Hale, (M), 18.533; 6. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 18.537; 7. Madelyn Vanderpol, (K), 18.622; 8. Jetta Bott, (R), 18.750; 9. Zoie Bedke, (O), 18.955; 10. Aron-Shayne Warr, (G), 19.170.
Breakaway roping: 1. Aron-Shayne Warr, (G), 3.76 seconds; 2. Haven Jones, (F), 4.77; 3. Kashli Stouard, (S), 4.78; 4. Aubryn Bedke, (O), 12.73; 5. Jesse Wadsworth, (K), 14.42; 6. Zoie Bedke, (O), 15.27; 7. Tandee Cutler, (O), 16.40.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Goat tying: 1. Zoie Bedke, (O), 7.82 seconds; 2. Haven Jones, (F), 7.86; 3. Jesse Wadsworth, (K), 8.39; 4. Taylor Seaweard, (C), 8.86; 5. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 8.97; 6. Jetta Bott, (R), 9.52; 7. Kashli Stouard, (S), 9.72; 8. Aron-Shayne Warr, (G), 10.14; 9. Lane Hale, (M), 10.16; 10. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 12.27.
Pole bending: 1. Brinn Bowman, (F), 20.866 seconds; 2. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 22.398; 3. Lane Hale, (M), 22.601; 4. Tandee Cutler, (O), 22.605; 5. Jetta Bott, (R), 22.989; 6. Jesse Ward, (RR), 23.249; 7. Zoie Bedke, (O), 23.254; 8. Ashtyn Hurd, (O), 23.599; 9. Taylor Seaweard, (C), 24.018; 10. Aron-Shayne Warr, (G), 24.315.
Saddle bronc: 1. Audie Zimmers, (C), 42 points; 2. Gage Campbell, (F), 24.
Steer wrestling: No qualified times.
Team roping: 1. Garet Jardine(F)/Jackson Cummins(MT), 12.69 seconds; 2. Jett Vanbiezen(F)/Ryn Severe(O), 13.67; 3. Jetta Bott(R)/Cody Rowley(S), 14.77; 4.Jeb Ireland(C)/Aaron Champneys(K), 15.51.
Tie down roping: 1. Jett Vanbiezen, (F), 10.81 seconds; 2. Garet Jardine, (F), 14.15; 3. Keegan Chatburn,(RR), 15.35; 4. Rylee Spencer, (RR), 15.53; 5. Aaron Champneys, (K), 22.29; 6. Basin Bench, (O), 23.55.
