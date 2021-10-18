Back-to-back perfection

The youth bowling league has a state tournament every year. Each team qualifies five bowlers, known as the “High Five” for being the highest-scoring athletes on the team.

“I’ve competed at state every year since I was nine,” he said.

In all that time, he never accomplished a perfect game…until now.

Magee recalls the night pretty clearly. His first game was not great, totaling only a 163. By the ninth and tenth frame, he began to get in a groove.

“I hit my mark and found my line,” Magee said.

On the last ball, he could feel the weight of the people behind him.

“During the 10th frame, I always keep my head down,” he said. “I don’t look back because I know how many people are behind me watching. I just try to shake out the nerves.”

When the final pin fell to the lane, a wave of excitement and relief swept over Magee. He finally achieved his goal.

“I felt like the pressure was over,” he said.

But there was still another game to bowl.

Magee continued to hit strikes, not thinking much about the reality of the situation. He was focused on competing.