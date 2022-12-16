 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-District Swim Team announced

The state's coaches voted and have announced the all-district (1A-4A) swim team, as follows:

First Team

Girls:

  • Julia Miller, Twin Falls HS
  • Isabella Tognoni, Wood River HS
  • Donevin Lakey, Gooding HS
  • Paige Raschke, Canyon Ridge HS
  • Asha Thomson, Minico HS
  • Lilly Cluff, Twin Falls HS
  • Darah Thomson, Minico HS
  • Zoey Stapelman, Declo HS
  • Kate Hansen, Minico HS
  • Morea Taitai, Twin Falls HS
  • Rylee Wray, Burley HS

Boys:

  • AJ Schnitzeler, Twin Falls HS
  • Carson Reis, Twin Falls HS
  • Elijah Souza, Kimberly HS
  • Porter Thompson, Wood River HS
  • Cree Milliron, Burley HS
  • Chase Lewis, Kimberly HS
  • Qian Atwood, Canyon Ridge HS
  • Henry Wright, Twin Falls HS
  • Ethan Hansen, Wood River HS
  • Landon Barrus, Jerome HS
  • Kaden Bliss, Minico HS

Second Team

Girls:

  • Marizta Johnson, Jerome HS
  • Bailey King, Twin Falls HS
  • Maya McCray, Mt Home HS
  • Jaycee Lund, Kimberly HS
  • Kaylee Lofgran, Gooding HS
  • Daphne Keller, Twin Falls HS
  • Avery Taylor, Kimberly HS
  • Tylee Heider, Canyon Ridge HS
  • Jocee Buschhorn, Jerome HS
  • Catherine Clark, Minico HS

Boys:

  • Max Bradbury, Canyon Ridge HS
  • Dylan Smith, Wood River HS
  • Daniel Yeager, Jerome HS
  • Lucas Pullerio, Twin Falls HS
  • Zackary Neal, Burley HS
  • Ethan Anderson, Gooding HS
  • Luke Huff, Minico HS
  • Aidan Stallones, Gooding HS
  • Jack Carney, Twin Falls HS
  • Cole Anderson, Gooding HS

Honorable Mention

Girls:

  • Lillian Cook Wood River HS
  • Riley Rundall Wood River HS
  • Clara Doetsch Twin Falls HS
  • Alexandrea Paul Gooding HS
  • Addie Hemsley Burley HS

Boys:

  • Brody Bensen Burley HS
  • Alex Jackman Kimberly HS
  • Derek Dilworth Jerome HS
  • Kaleb Young Twin Falls HS
