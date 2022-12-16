All-District Swim Team announced

The state's coaches voted and have announced the all-district (1A-4A) swim team, as follows:
First Team
Girls:
- Julia Miller, Twin Falls HS
- Isabella Tognoni, Wood River HS
- Donevin Lakey, Gooding HS
- Paige Raschke, Canyon Ridge HS
- Asha Thomson, Minico HS
- Lilly Cluff, Twin Falls HS
- Darah Thomson, Minico HS
- Zoey Stapelman, Declo HS
- Kate Hansen, Minico HS
- Morea Taitai, Twin Falls HS
- Rylee Wray, Burley HS
Boys:
- AJ Schnitzeler, Twin Falls HS
- Carson Reis, Twin Falls HS
- Elijah Souza, Kimberly HS
- Porter Thompson, Wood River HS
- Cree Milliron, Burley HS
- Chase Lewis, Kimberly HS
- Qian Atwood, Canyon Ridge HS
- Henry Wright, Twin Falls HS
- Ethan Hansen, Wood River HS
- Landon Barrus, Jerome HS
- Kaden Bliss, Minico HS
Second Team
Girls:
- Marizta Johnson, Jerome HS
- Bailey King, Twin Falls HS
- Maya McCray, Mt Home HS
- Jaycee Lund, Kimberly HS
- Kaylee Lofgran, Gooding HS
- Daphne Keller, Twin Falls HS
- Avery Taylor, Kimberly HS
- Tylee Heider, Canyon Ridge HS
- Jocee Buschhorn, Jerome HS
- Catherine Clark, Minico HS
Boys:
- Max Bradbury, Canyon Ridge HS
- Dylan Smith, Wood River HS
- Daniel Yeager, Jerome HS
- Lucas Pullerio, Twin Falls HS
- Zackary Neal, Burley HS
- Ethan Anderson, Gooding HS
- Luke Huff, Minico HS
- Aidan Stallones, Gooding HS
- Jack Carney, Twin Falls HS
- Cole Anderson, Gooding HS
Honorable Mention
Girls:
- Lillian Cook Wood River HS
- Riley Rundall Wood River HS
- Clara Doetsch Twin Falls HS
- Alexandrea Paul Gooding HS
- Addie Hemsley Burley HS
Boys:
- Brody Bensen Burley HS
- Alex Jackman Kimberly HS
- Derek Dilworth Jerome HS
- Kaleb Young Twin Falls HS