After 'awesome' NFR, Idaho cowboy Tristen Hutchings takes aim at 2023

When the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo was over, Tristen Hutchings’ life had forever changed.

Not only had Hutchings carved out a name for himself by winning four rounds of bull riding in his first appearance at the Super Bowl of pro rodeo, the Jefferson County cowboy had pocketed more money than any Idaho contestant for the 2022 season.

It was time to relax with family, to catch up with friends who were calling to offer their congratulations, to enjoy the holidays.

And to find help managing his flourishing finances.

“I’ve been talking to a money manager,” the 22-year-old bull rider from Monteview told the Times-News this week. “I gotta make sure I don’t spend too much.”

A year after winning just $22,328 as a PRCA rookie, Hutchings pushed $379,785 into his bank account in 2022 — including more than $200,000 for 10 days of work at the NFR in Las Vegas. He ended up third in the world standings.

The success isn’t new to Hutchings: He won the 2021 collegiate bull riding national title and nearly defended that championship last summer, settling for second place. But money management is.

When pro cowboys win a paycheck, the money isn’t taxed, creating potential complications come tax season. And, Hutchings said, cowboys must properly save to pay bills through the next year, especially given the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Even the world’s best cowboys can go weeks at a time without a paycheck during the grind of a yearlong season — depending on their own draws, the performance of their fellow contestants, injuries and other factors.

“I just know you gotta be careful with your money,” Hutchings said.

The eight days between those two rides were a mixed bag.

Shortly after arriving in Las Vegas, Hutchings said he became so ill that he required intravenous fluids ahead of his first ride.

“I felt good for Round 1. You literally couldn’t start an NFR, your first NFR, better than that,” he recalled. “I would have just been happy covering my bull and proving to myself that I belonged there.”

The next day, however, was the worst, he said. Hutchings felt so badly, in fact, that he didn’t even want to compete. He did and was bucked off.

He got another IV before the third round but hit the dirt again. Two nights later, when he was “feeling really good again,” Hutchings won the fifth round. He was victorious in Round 6, too, and placed second in the ninth performance before riding to victory again on the final night.

“It was awesome. I had a really good time, really stayed focused, really did my job well,” said Hutchings, a graduate of Snake River High School in Blackfoot. “I wanted to at least be happy with how my 10 days went, because I had put in the work and felt like I was prepared to do well.”

But that was then, and this is now. Hutchings is already back on the road: He competed at a New Year’s weekend event in Kansas — “I got fifth, or something,” he said, dejectedly, after being bucked off just shy of the eight-second horn in the short go.

“It’s back to the grind,” he added. “It’s time to go see if I can end up better than I did last year.”

Bulls, broncs and barrels

This is no bull: The CSI Bull Bash, featuring up to 40 cowboys competing for a spot in the final 6, is Saturday night at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the first ride set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door ($10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12).

The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s teams, both second in the Rocky Mountain Region standings following the fall season, will host the spring opener March 10-11. The 46th CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo is the first of five RMR events in the spring leading up to the College National Finals Rodeo in June at Casper, Wyoming.

The Idaho High School Rodeo Association, which competes in nine geographical districts across the state, returns to action in April. The Magic Valley is broken across Districts 5 and 6. The spring openers:

on April 14-15 in Jerome and

on April 7-8 in Filer.