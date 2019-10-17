A real head case: Coping with concussions

TWIN FALLS — Concussions are more unique to manage than most other injuries because brain injuries display different symptoms, such as memory loss, confusion and fatigue.
Dr. Bennet Omalu, a Nigerian-American physician, forensic pathologist, and neuropathologist, was the first to discover the link between football and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. By examining the brains of deceased NFL players, he found connections between the impact of football collisions, subsequent behavioral and mood problems, and, ultimately, dementia in participants. His research raised questions about the long-term effects of concussions and brought national attention to the injury.
Doctors and trainers are careful about how they manage concussions. If they suspect an athlete has sustained one, the procedure is different than simply feeling for a broken bone. They will ask questions to test memory and neural reaction.
On-site evaluations, however, are difficult to perform in loud environments, Dr. Chad Johnson said.
“If I need to examine a concussion in the sidelines and every fan is cheering for a touchdown or a third-down conversion, that’s worthless,” Johnson said. “His head hurts, and sound is bothering him, and there’s nothing we can do.”
Johnson has a sports medicine trailer that acts as a mobile doctor’s office with insulated walls for quiet, heat and air conditioning. The trailer helps with that problem — and it’s a secure environment to examine other injuries as well.
A concussion typically keeps an athlete out of action for seven to 10 days. The injured person goes through a strict protocol of gradually increased activity before completely returning to normal activities.
Other injuries are more predictable and less complicated to manage. Here’s a look at the causes, symptoms and recovery methods for some common sports injuries.
“The research is dynamic; it’s always moving,” Johnson said, “and it’s one of those things we try to keep a pulse on to make sure we don’t get behind on and make sure we’re treating kids the best according to research today.”
