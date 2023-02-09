RUPERT — Minico left it all on the floor Thursday night, capturing the 4A Great Basin district championship over Jerome. Now it's on to state.

The Spartans stormed the court after closing out a 62-42 victory on their home court to avenge their only regular-season loss in the conference.

"They played well, a complete team effort from top to bottom. I'm proud of their work this season. They have worked hard, and tonight it showed." Minico head coach Anna Bateman said, while stressing the improvements made from last season's 7-15 finish.

The Tigers struggled to hold back the scoring power of Minico, as CJ Latta put up with 21 points and Audri Gonzales hit for 17.

The Spartans were locked in. Gonzales missed an early 3-pointer, and the Jerome stands rallied with chants.

That didn't shake her focus.

Gonzales went on to drop five 3-pointers for the game.

"There is no better feeling I've ever experienced. I'm so excited to accomplish this together with my team and take this big win," Gonzales said.

Minico had strong defense throughout with solid screens, blocks and steals that left the Tigers struggling to gain momentum.

In the second quarter, Latta blocked a big drive from the Tigers under the basket and, a few plays later, Averie Page drained a 3-pointer, making the score 22-10. The Spartans converted a few more steals down the stretch to close out the second quarter ahead 35-16.

"This means everything. Our hard work has paid off," Latta said, "I'm just excited, we deserve it."

What are Latta's thoughts on heading to state?

"We are going to bring this energy," she said. "Absolutely, we are kind of the underdog. We (will be) playing tough teams, but we are going to have this fire under us, and we are going to play well."

Katie Larson led Jerome with eight points, and Dakota Bussen finished with six.