Local roundup: Wendell beats Buhl in baseball

Wednesday
Baseball
Wendell 10, Buhl 6
WENDELL — A four-run sixth inning helped spark Wendell. Tristan Wert went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while striking out nine on the mound to help the Trojans to the victory.
Troy Cyr went 3-for-4 with a run scored for Buhl, and Jose Cortes had a two-RBI triple.
Golf
You have free articles remaining.
Homedale Icebreaker: Filer placed fifth with a team score of 367. JT Barry led the Wildcats with an 88.
Tuesday
Baseball
Kimberly 11, Gooding 0
KIMBERLY — Three Kimberly pitchers, senior Dawson Cummins and sophomores Brennan Chappell and Jackson Cummins combined to shutout Gooding allowing only a fourth inning hit by sophomore Reagan Sermon.
Kimberly senior Dawson Cummins pitched two innings with five strikeouts and picked up the first win of the season for the Bulldogs.
Coming out of the bullpen, Chappell threw two innings with five strikeouts and one walk and Jackson Cummins threw one inning finishing with two strikeouts.
Junior Blake Sigler was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Dawson Cummins had two RBIs and junior Dylan Holmes had a double and two RBIs.