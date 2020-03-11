Local roundup: Wendell beats Buhl in baseball

Wednesday

Baseball

Wendell 10, Buhl 6

WENDELL — A four-run sixth inning helped spark Wendell. Tristan Wert went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while striking out nine on the mound to help the Trojans to the victory.

Troy Cyr went 3-for-4 with a run scored for Buhl, and Jose Cortes had a two-RBI triple.

Golf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Homedale Icebreaker: Filer placed fifth with a team score of 367. JT Barry led the Wildcats with an 88.

Tuesday

Baseball

Kimberly 11, Gooding 0

KIMBERLY — Three Kimberly pitchers, senior Dawson Cummins and sophomores Brennan Chappell and Jackson Cummins combined to shutout Gooding allowing only a fourth inning hit by sophomore Reagan Sermon.

Kimberly senior Dawson Cummins pitched two innings with five strikeouts and picked up the first win of the season for the Bulldogs.