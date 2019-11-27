NOTE: Due to special print deadlines for the Thanksgiving holiday, the local roundup for high school sports is not available in Wednesday’s paper. To see a full recap with scores, summaries and stats from Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games, head to magicvalley.com/sports.
MONDAY Women’s basketball
CSI 97, Treasure Valley CC 61: The Golden Eagles shot 55% from the field, including 20-of-31 in the second half on the way to a strong offensive performance. Six different players reached double-figure scoring, led by Taylia Stimpson and Petra Farkas with 15. Allie Thayne had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Todd finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
The win helped CSI improve to 5-2 overall.
You have free articles remaining.
Men’s basketball
CSI 77, Treasure Valley CC 62: CSI led by just four points at halftime, but outscored the Chukars by 11 points in the second half. Mike Hood scored a game-high 24 points, including three three-pointers while adding seven rebounds, and Spencer Roberts contributed a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Deng Dut and Sawyer Storms each had nine points.
The Golden Eagles bumped their record up to 6-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.