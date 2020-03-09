Local roundup: Gooding softball gets season-opening win

High school softball

Gooding 9, Emmett 7

EMMETT — The Senators earned a season-opening road win over Emmett. Gooding got things going early with a four-run first inning and added three more in the third to secure the victory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mallory Brown struck out 13 in a complete game pitching effort to earn the win while adding two hits, including a triple. Jamie Carter scored three runs, and Alx Roe and Wesley Church each doubled.

College softball

The College of Southern Idaho jumped into the top 20 of the NJCAA national rankings, earning the 20th spot this week. The Golden Eagles (12-6) have five wins over ranked teams this year, including taking three of four against Salt Lake Community College over the weekend.

CSI will play a double-header with Treasure Valley Community College on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0