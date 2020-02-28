Local roundup: Dietrich stuns Lighthouse to earn state berth

Friday
Boys basketball
Class 1A Division II District IV tournament
Dietrich 62, Lighthouse Christian 56
SHOSHONE — The fourth-seeded Blue Devils defeated the top-seeded and defending state champion Lions, maintaining the lead over Lighthouse Christian for the entire game at the 1AD2 district tournament. With the win, Dietrich is the second seed from district 4 at the state tournament and will play Mackay at 8 p.m. Thursday at Caldwell High School.
Dietrich sophomore Jett Shaw and Lighthouse Christian senior Casper Block tied for game-high honors finishing with 18 points. Block and Dietrich junior Brady Power each recorded 12 rebounds. Seniors Raygn Robertson followed Shaw with 14 points, Kyler Robertson added 11 and Power tossed in 10. Sophomore Clay Silva was also in double figures for the Lions with 12 points.
Lighthouse Christian struggled the first quarter with only nine points and Dietrich led 16-9. The Blue Devils maintained the lead, 34-25 at the half and 50-43 going into the fourth quarter. The Lions outscored the Blue Devils 13-12 in the fourth period. Dietrich made 10-of-20 free throws and Lighthouse Christian was 4-of-13.
"It was a fast-paced, hard-played game on both sides," said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill. "There were some turnovers made by both teams. We felt we did a good job against their press. Both teams missed free throws in the fourth quarter."
Lighthouse ended the year 19-6.
Dietrich 16;18;16;12;- 62
Lighthouse Christian 6;19;18;13;- 56
DIETRICH (62)
Brady Power 10, Rhys Dill 2, Raygn Robertson 14, Kyler Robertson 11, Jett Shaw 18, Cody Power 3, Layne Dilworth 4
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (56)
Casper Block 18, Peyton Lookingbill 5, Alex Shetler 9, Logan Stephens 7, Collin Holloway 5, Clay Silva 12
College baseball
Southern Nevada 4, CSI 2: The Golden Eagles produced both of their runs in the seventh inning, but it was too little, too late. CSI managed just five hits in the game. Colton Easton and Jackson Kohler each had two of them.
Southern Nevada 13, CSI 3: Tyler Curtis doubled and tripled on his way to three hits and all three of his team's RBIs. The Golden Eagles dropped to 8-8 with the loss and will be back in action on Saturday against Southern Nevada.
College softball
CSI 11, Southern Nevada 10: Miranda Page hit a walk-off single that scored Emma Wilson and capped a two-run, come-from-behind inning. Kalena Shepherd homered and drove in five runs for the Golden Eagles, while Page and Kylie Baumert each added two hits.
CSI 11, Southern Nevada 6: CSI racked up 11 hits on the way to the win and improved to 7-5 on the season. Kalena Shepherd and Carley Croshaw each hit a home run.