Local roundup: Dietrich stuns Lighthouse to earn state berth

Friday

Boys basketball

Class 1A Division II District IV tournament

Dietrich 62, Lighthouse Christian 56

SHOSHONE — The fourth-seeded Blue Devils defeated the top-seeded and defending state champion Lions, maintaining the lead over Lighthouse Christian for the entire game at the 1AD2 district tournament. With the win, Dietrich is the second seed from district 4 at the state tournament and will play Mackay at 8 p.m. Thursday at Caldwell High School.

Dietrich sophomore Jett Shaw and Lighthouse Christian senior Casper Block tied for game-high honors finishing with 18 points. Block and Dietrich junior Brady Power each recorded 12 rebounds. Seniors Raygn Robertson followed Shaw with 14 points, Kyler Robertson added 11 and Power tossed in 10. Sophomore Clay Silva was also in double figures for the Lions with 12 points.

Lighthouse Christian struggled the first quarter with only nine points and Dietrich led 16-9. The Blue Devils maintained the lead, 34-25 at the half and 50-43 going into the fourth quarter. The Lions outscored the Blue Devils 13-12 in the fourth period. Dietrich made 10-of-20 free throws and Lighthouse Christian was 4-of-13.