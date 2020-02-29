Local roundup: Declo boys fall in state play-in game

Sunday
Boys basketball
Class 2A state play-in, McCall-Donnelly High School
Grangeville 45, Declo 31: The Hornets’ season and their chance at the state tournament ended with the loss. Grangeville will advance to the Class 2A state tournament as the second seed from districts I and II.
College baseball
Southern Nevada 16, CSI 8
College softball
CSI 14, Southern Nevada 6
CSI 16, Southern Nevada 0
Marathon
College of Southern Idaho cross county and distance track coach Lindsey Anderson placed 38th out of 390 women at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon Saturday in Atlanta. Anderson’s time was 2:39.17, which was good for 6:05 per mile.
The trials select the top six finishers to represent the United States in the 2020 Tokyo games.