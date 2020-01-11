Saturday
Girls basketball
Camas County 53, Valley 48, OT
HAZELTON — Camas County scored all eight of its points in overtime on free throws to pull away for the win. Sophomore Ashly Botz led the Mushers with 18 points, and Justyce Schilz and Bailey Stephens each had 10 points for Valley.
Valley 10;13;6;16;3;—48
Camas County 13;14;11;5;8;—53
Valley (48)
Kalea Delgado 9, Mackenzie Dimond 8, Makenna Kohtz 5, Kelbi Lewis 6, Justyce Schilz 10, Bailey Stephens 10.
Camas County (53)
Rayann Martin 2, Samantha McFadyen 3, Aisha Clarke 6, Ashlynn Whittle 11, Ashly Botz 18, Laura Thompson 4, Alyssa Whittle 9.
Dietrich 61, Glenns Ferry 43
DIETRICH — Abby Hendricks had 14 points, and Layla Von Berndt had 11 for Dietrich. Fabby Arevalo and Aly Samano each scored 11 to lead Glenns Ferry.
Dietrich (61)
Lily Hosskisson 9, Ashlyn Wells 6, Emi Berthelson 2, Tobi Hubert 6, Hailey Astle 9, Mickala Van Tassell 3, Isabella Kelley 6, Abby Hendricks 14, Layla Von Berndt 11.
Glenns Ferry (43)
Jazmin Vergara 8, Aly Samano 11, Fabby Arevalo 11, LeaBeth Hance 8, Jaysan Self 3, Princess Arce 2.
Other scores
Preston 64, Wood River 42
Boys basketball
Burley 49, Highland 39
BURLEY — Jace Whiting led the Bobcats with 17 points, and Jarrett Orthman and Creighton Hansen each had 13.
Shoshone 59, Gooding 57
SHOSHONE — The Indians scored 23 fourth-quarter points and hit clutch free throws down the stretch to come away with the win. Bryson Kerner had 14 points, and Alex Cruz added 13.
Shoshone 13;12;15;23;—59
Gooding 17;9;15;15;—57
Dietrich 73, Glenns Ferry 55
DIETRICH — Brady Power’s 25 points and 11 rebounds led the Blue Devils with Raygn Robertson adding 21 points in the win.
Dietrich 20;17;15;21;—73
Glenns Ferry 9;19;14;13;—55
Dietrich (73)
Brady Power 25, Raygn Robertson 21, Kyler Robertson 8, Jett Shaw 19.
Glenns Ferry (55)
Nick Hernandez 6, Allan Deleon 15, Bradley Christensen 8, Kody Henslee 20, Gage Peak 6.
Murtaugh 50, Richfield 47
MURTAUGH — Kolby McClure scored a game-high 22 points, and Wes Stanger added six points and 14 rebounds as Murtaugh held on late against a young Richfield team.
Hunter Andersen added 12 points for the Red Devils, and Hudsun Lucero led Richfield with 20.
Pocatello 59, Wood River 36
HAILEY — Wood River could not overcome a slow start. Johnny Radford led the Wolverines with 12 points, and Kade Heitzman and Davis Ros each added eight.
Wood River 5;15;9;7;—36
Pocatello 20;13;15;11;—59
Wood River (36)
Johnny Radford 12, Brogan Ros 3, McCade Parke 3, Davis Ros 8, Walter Kreisien 2, Kade Heitzman 8.
Other scores
Declo 48, Filer 34
Kimberly 58, Sugar-Salem 55
Women’s basketball
CSI 91, Colorado Northwestern CC 51: Macie Knapp scored a game-high 26 points, including four three-pointers as CSI rolled. Petra Farkas added 17 points and six rebounds. The Golden Eagles are 14-6 on the season.
Men’s basketball
Colorado Northwestern CC 90, CSI 86: CSI trailed by 14 at the half and mounted a late comeback, but fell short. Mike Hood had 26 points, including 16-of-20 from the free throw line, Maurice Barnett scored 15 points, and Stevie Smith added 14. CSI is 12-9 on the year.
Friday
Boys basketball
Valley 76, Glenns Ferry 46
VALLEY — The Vikings netted 17 points from Kyle Christensen and 15 from Omar Campos, while eight different players scored also.
“It was one of our better shooting nights, and we shared the ball well,” Valley coach Brian Hardy said.
Valley 21;16;18;21;—76
Glenns Ferry 12;14;12;8;—46
VALLEY (76)
Jackson Fife 5, Omar Campos 15, Jadon Johnson 13, Kyle Christensen 17, Rawlin Godfrey 11, Zander Roseborough 4, Garrett Christensen 7, Brody Mussman 4.
GLENNS FERRY (46)
Allan Deleon 2, Josue Mesillas 1, Bradley Christensen 13, Kody Henslee 21, Gage Peak 9.
