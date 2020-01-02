Thursday
Boys basketball
Garden Valley 80, Camas County 68
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers trailed by three points, 37-34 at the half but were outscored by the Wolverines 23-14 in the third quarter for the loss. Camas County kept it close in the fourth but couldn’t quite make up the difference.
“They are a good team,” said Camas County coach Jamon Frostenson. “They play really well. We battled them except for the third quarter. It was a pleasure to play them.”
Senior Trey Smith finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the Mushers. Sophomore Breken Clarke tossed in 20 points and senior Colby Thompson added 14 points and pulled down eight boards. Camas County (5-2) is at Hagerman on Tuesday.
Garden Valley 14 23 23 20 - 80
Camas County 19 15 14 19 - 68
CAMAS COUNTY (68)
Dawson Kramer 7, Alex Robles 4, Breken Clarke 20, Trey Smith 23, Colby Thompson 14
GARDEN VALLEY (80)
Timberline 52, Burley 46
BURLEY — The Bobcats lost to the Wolves at the Redox Holiday Shootout. No details were available. Burley will play Green Canyon, Utah, at 6 p.m. Friday.
Minico 63, Reed, NV 58
RUPERT — Minico defeated Reed, Nevada, in the Redox Holiday Shootout and will play Centennial at 8 p.m. Friday. No details were available.
Malad 60, Declo 49
DECLO — The visiting Dragons defeated the Hornets. No details were available.
Declo (3-5) is at Raft River on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Capital 39, Minico 37
BOISE — The Spartans lost to the Eagles in the Timberline Tournament at Borah High School. No details were available. Minico plays Idaho Falls at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Men’s basketball
The College of Southern Idaho’s Deng Dut earned the honor of Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week for his play Dec. 27-29 at the Fiesta Bowl Shootout in Arizona. The Golden Eagles logged 2-1 over three games.
Dut averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 75% from the field and 60% from the three-point line.
Dut, a freshman from South Kingsville, Australia, is averaging 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds this season.
