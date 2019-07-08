{{featured_button_text}}

2019 Senior Club Championship

At Jerome Country Club

Men

Senior Club Champion: Steve Nelson

Net Champion: Peter Sacks

Championship Flight: 1st Gross: Steve Nelson, 145; 2nd Gross: Kevin Holcomb, 160, Gross Lap: Jim Puves, 81; 1st Net: Peter Sacks, 130; 2nd Net: Andy Sanders, 139; Net Lap: Doug Schwarz, 72.

First Flight: 1st Gross: Paul Hash, 164; 2nd Gross: Joe Pereira, 168; 3rd Gross: Ray Van Holland, 169; Gross Lap: Dave King/Ken Roy, 87; 1st Net: John West, 137; 2nd Net: Alan Schvaneveldt, 138; 3rd Net: Al Swan, 142; Net Lamp: Jim Davis, 70.

Second Flight: 1st Gross: Paul Fraijo, 175; 2nd Gross: Rick Gailey, 176; Gross Lap: Duange Schneberger, 87; 1st Net: Gary Haywood, 138; 2nd Net: Ron Rutter, 142; Net Lap: Bruce Rathke, 70.

Black Tees Flight: 1st Gross: Jack Kulm, 179; 2nd Gross: Keith Pauls, 185; Gross Lap: Dean Kersey, 87; 1st Net: Tom Schmidt, 132; 2nd Net: Mark Robinson, 140; Net Lap: John Bonk, 68.

Women

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Senior Club Champion: Lauralee Ericson

Net Champion: Sherry Marona

Championship Flight: 1st Gross: Lauralee Ericson, 172; 2nd Gross: Shauna Robinson, 187; Gross Lap: Marta Lemoyne, 92; 1st Net: Rexann Wheeler, 138; 2nd Net: Diane Philbin, 148; Net Lap: Kathy Hanchett/Jennifer Kulm, 75.

First Flight: 1st Gross: Sherry Marona, 189; 2nd Gross: Penny Cash, 207; Gross Lap: Mary Lou Alves, 99; 1st Net: Mary Schmidt, 142; 2nd Net: Denise Matthews, 153; Net Lap: Dixie McClain/Darlene Wagner, 83.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments