RUPERT — Teely Bott has heard the family tale more than a few times.

“I’ve been on horses all my life,” Bott told the Times-News this week. “The way the story goes, the day I got back from the hospital, I was on a horse with my mom or dad.”

It’s an easy story to believe. Just watch her in the rodeo arena.

The Minico High School junior is a force aboard a saddled horse — whether she’s guiding one around the barrels, riding one to catch a running calf or spurring one some 100 feet across the arena dirt to a tethered goat — and Bott’s horsemanship has helped her become one of the top all-around cowgirls in the Idaho High School Rodeo Association.

This season in District 6, Bott leads the barrel racing standings, sits second with Oakley’s Bry Severe in team roping, holds third place in breakaway roping and ranks ninth in goat tying. She’s also scored points in pole bending.

Last weekend, Bott bolstered her edge at the front of the district all-around standings by scoring in five events, highlighted by a first-go victory in barrels — her favorite event.

Quote “What I learned after last year is I need to be ready to do my best, every run.” Teely Bott, Minico High School cowgirl

Three contestants won multiple events at the first of four straight weekends of district rodeos at Burley leading up to the state finals next month at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello: Buhl’s Adyson Wright (pole bending and barrel racing), Malta’s Dally Sears (saddle bronc riding and bull riding) and Rupert’s Addey Rucker (breakaway roping and goat tying).

Wright turned in a burner of a run on the second day of barrel racing, clocking 17.09 seconds — the fastest time of any cowgirl in the district this season — to push Bott into second place.

“She’s one of my best friends. She’s also one of my top competitors … and each of us is pushing the other to be better,” said Bott. “We used to not talk, because we are super-competitive, but now we talk all the time.”

Bull market: How a truck ride with a PRCA cowboy set up Jerome's Taylor for success Jerome's Tucker Taylor took a truck ride to Utah in 2021 with Idaho pro Brady Portenier. It helped shape his rise into one of the state's top prep bull riders.

Rodeo has long been the talk of her household. Bott’s dad, Trevor, was a bull rider in his younger days and later a professional bull fighter, and her mom, Dawn, grew up in a rodeo family and competed at the College National Finals Rodeo. And her sister, Jetta, who graduated last year, was a two-time National High School Finals Rodeo qualifier who placed eighth in breakaway as a senior.

Now, Jetta is doing what she can to help Teely get back to nationals.

“I just give her a couple tips that I have learned myself — mostly in breakaway,” the older sister said, then added, “She doesn’t need my help in really anything else.”

The younger Bott burst onto the high school scene as a freshman, winning the state barrel racing title to make it to the NHSFR. She missed out on a return trip by mere points last season, a result she said “discouraged” her in the moment but that has since served as motivation.

It’s why she’s serious about practicing for hours every day after school, either “roping the dummy, roping the sled, roping calves or team roping,” or riding horses in the family arena, she said.

When the Times-News arrived at her family’s property for a scheduled afternoon interview, Bott was outside, rope in hand, throwing loops at a dummy.

How late does she stay out?

“Sometimes,” Bott said, “until it’s after dark.”

She added, “What I learned after last year is I need to be ready to do my best, every run.”

That’s Bott’s focus with three rodeos remaining before the state finals. She wants to make the most of every trip aboard Whiskey, her barrel horse, and Boogie, her roping and goat tying horse, and be primed to earn a trip to the national finals in mid-July at Gillette, Wyoming.

“I don’t really worry about the points. Whatever happens, happens, but I need to be ready every time,” she said. “I’m focused. I’m pretty sure I’m going to make it to state, but I’m still going to push myself in these last rodeos. I’m feeling pretty confident.”

Bulls, broncs & barrels

Jerome cowboy Winn Southwick lived up to his first name last weekend in Gooding, winning four events over two days — highlighted by the first qualified saddle bronc ride of the spring season in IHSRA District 5. Southwick also won both days of steer wrestling, plus one round in bareback riding. Six other contestants won multiple events, including Jerome bull rider Tucker Taylor, who is now 6-for-6 in the spring after making the eight-second buzzer for scores of 69 and 72 points. Shoshone’s Megan Taber (barrel racing), Richfield’s Luke Dalton (tie-down roping), Twin Falls’ Aidan Zunino and Greyson Long (team roping), and Gooding’s Adalynn Graybeal

(goat tying and breakaway roping) were the other double-winners. Next: District 5 ropes and rides at Shoshone on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.).

Challis cowboy

Kade Bruno

pocketed the winner’s paycheck in saddle bronc riding last weekend at the Lakeside Rodeo in California. Bruno rode for 85.5 points on Western Rodeo’s Broken Cinch to pick up $2,730, pushing his season total to $59,946 — good for fourth in the world standings to start May.

When the College National Finals Rodeo kicks off next month in Casper, Wyoming,

Tristen Hutchings from Sul Ross State University in Texas will be there to defend his bull riding championship after winning the Southwest Region. Yes, that Tristen Hutchings —

last year to make a name for himself on the pro tour. The cowboy from Monteview, in unincorporated Jefferson County northwest of Idaho Falls, is sitting 18th in the world standings with just shy of $40,000 in winnings this season while juggling his final year of college.

Wendell tie-down roper

Brayden Roe

secured his first victory of 2023 last weekend, cashing $2,500 at the Resistol Rookie Roundup in Fort Worth. He won the semifinals in 9-flat, then clocked 8.7 seconds to beat five other cowboys in the finals. Roe made his pro debut last season, highlighted by an August win at the Mountain Valley Stampede in Heber City, Utah, and a second-place showing at the Gooding Pro Rodeo.