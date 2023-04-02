FILER — Lighthouse Christian School is focused on creating opportunities for its students who want to play sports.

The Lions introduced softball last season. The school’s baseball team threw its first pitch and notched its first hit on Wednesday at Idaho Central Legacy Fields against Wood River junior varsity.

“I remember going and playing softball at a different school because there were no other options, and since then it has always been a dream of mine for the school,” said Vanessa Crandall, a 2005 graduate of Lighthouse Christian who now serves as the Lions’ head coach. “That has been my focus. I pushed really hard for this program and continue to work to get the girls excited.”

When Crandall returned to the Twin Falls school as a teacher, she said she was reminded of the limited opportunities for students who wanted to compete in athletics. That’s why she decided to set out to help lay the foundation for the expansion of the school’s offerings, including softball.

Crandall credits the community’s support, the Idaho Vipers nonprofit sports organization in Kimberly, and her parents for playing pivotal roles in providing equipment and other essentials for the team.

The push to build the Lighthouse Christian program is now beginning to take shape with a more competitive schedule in the second season.

“In the first year, we had one girl that actually played the game, and between her and I, we recruited,” Crandall told the Times-News this week. “And out of nine girls who joined, only one had actually played before.”

This year’s roster looks much different with 17 players, including two returnees.

“It has just been a great experience, a lot of girls that said they didn’t want to play last year, saw we were having fun while being a part of school history,” Crandall said. “And were like, ‘We want to be a part of this.’”

Aubrey Gibbons and Morea Taitai were part of the school’s original nine. Gibbons, a senior, has an extensive history with softball, playing travel ball since a young age. Taitai, also a senior, has only played the game through Lighthouse.

How did Gibbons feel when she learned Lighthouse Christian would field a team?

“It was amazing to me,” she told the Times-News. “And coming onto a team where I know everyone and I get to help teach the girls that don’t know how to play, (that) has been very uplifting and very rewarding.”

Added Taitai, “To see all these girls be a team together is really exciting.”

This season, the Lions will play a full schedule against schools in the 1AD1 Western Idaho Conference such as Glenns Ferry, Notus and Greenleaf Friends.

Those three teams all reached the state tournament last season, with Glenns Ferry finishing third.

“Last season, we played in an independent schedule so we got a bunch of pick-up games and did what we could,” Crandall said.

But, this season, Crandall sees bigger possibilities.

“We still have a lot of girls that haven’t played much so we are focused on getting baseline fundamentals and having fun while we are doing it,” she said. “While setting the foundation for our school and program.

“Playing against more teams that are already established, I think it’s going to help us grow. And as a new program, we will learn different things from different schools in our conference. Which will give us the upper hand, later on.”

The players share similar views on the team’s progress.

“I think our pitching is faster and a little more accurate compared to last season,” Gibbons said while expressing excitement as they look to get a few wins under their belt. “And batting, we have picked it up really quickly.”

Taitai added, “We seem less sporadic and more consistent.”

Now it’s the baseball program’s turn.

The Lions are led by head coach Edward Wood, who holds prior experience as a softball coach at schools in California. He enrolled his younger children at Lighthouse Christian upon moving to Idaho, then became involved in the process of starting a baseball program with the school’s administration and athletic director.

“We had 19 boys show up in December for an interest meeting,” Wood told the Times-News. “So we knew we had the numbers and interest.”

Sixteen students turned out at tryouts, and the team’s roster features 14 players with mixed experience.

“Half with experience, but the talent is definitely there,” Wood said. “I was surprised at the talent.”

Like softball a season ago, the Lions are debuting as independents while facing off against JV teams from the Magic Valley, along with a few matchups against the varsity squads from Glenns Ferry and Idaho City.

Justice Schrader, a junior, is one of Lighthouse Christian’s starting pitchers, while Kaizer Roe, a freshman, will be doing the catching.

“Oh man, when they told me they had a team, I was so excited,” Schrader told the Times-News. “I could have played for a different school, but being able to play for Lighthouse, specifically, is a great thing.”

Roe added, “Playing for Lighthouse is going to be really fun and exciting.”

Schrader played his freshman and sophomore years at Glenns Ferry, while Roe played with travel teams during seventh and eighth grade.

Even though the Lions just opened their program, they have bold expectations.

“Our main goal this season is to set the bar really high starting out,” Wood said. “That is a goal worth reaching and fighting for, and that was my message to the team: Let’s not just come out here and pat ourselves on the back for being the first baseball team, let’s set the bar for Lighthouse baseball for years on.”

The players carry a similar enthusiasm and are excited for what the future holds for Lighthouse Christian.

“We want to play hard, and we want to win,” Schrader said. “We want to compete and do what we can.”