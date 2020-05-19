Lighthouse's Bennett to play football at Hamline University

TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian’s Brady Bennett will play football for the Hamline University Pipers in St. Paul, Minnesota, this fall.
Bennett, a running back and outside linebacker, said he chose Hamline because the school feels similar to what he’s known at Lighthouse Christian.
“Lighthouse has been the world to me,” Bennett, who played basketball and baseball in addition to football, said. “Hamline gives me that Lighthouse feeling.”
While gyms have been closed, forcing many athletes to adjust to find ways to stay in shape, Bennett said he’s been enjoying his new routine, in part because it has meant spending a lot of time working with his mom.
“My mom has been my trainer for the most part,” he said. “She’s been keeping me in tip-top shape. She’s been bulking me up as much as I can.”
When he gets to Hamline, Bennett said he wants to major in family relationship counseling.
“I’ve always been a person that loves to help people,” he said. “I’m a very talkative person, and I feel that I can be very good at therapy.”
Bennett said the college recruiting process was challenging for him because he has some vision problems — 20/2200 vision in one eye and 20/2400 in the other. He said his teammate Tyler Munsee was a big help and encouraged him as he tried to find a place where he could play college ball.
