TWIN FALLS — Ella DeJong understands her role as a senior. As a leader.

She spends hours each day at practice, rushes home and practices more blocking drills there. It’s volleyball and she can’t get enough of it.

DeJong, the lone active senior on Lighthouse Christian’s shorthanded roster, has helped the Lions (5-0 overall, 3-0 Snake River Conference) to an undefeated start under first-year head coach Jerika Gonzales after a six-win season in 2022.

The Lions, tied for the conference lead with Murtaugh, will play this weekend in the Idaho Classic at Mountain View High School.

Gonzales grabbed the job in July after she spent years as head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas and Mountain View Middle School in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, along with coaching various clubs in Colorado.

And it was back to basics immediately. Nothing complicated, just hammering the fundamentals.

“She (Gonzales) is amazing,” DeJong told the Times-News. “I like when she is tough on us. I think it really gets us going and she is an amazing coach.”

Gonzales said the majority of the roster boasts just one year of volleyball experience but the training displayed gradual development.

So, Gonzales ensures the girls produce more work outside the gym.

“They do a lot of ball control drills on their own,” Gonzales told the Times-News. “Our setters are constantly setting at home. Our hitters are always doing approaching. Our blockers are always blocking at home and that is really what has made us successful.”

Numbers aren’t overflowing for Lighthouse Christian, either. Injuries led to a smaller lineup and players in new positions. Besides DeJong, the roster includes a pair of juniors, seven sophomores and a freshman.

Sophie Munsee shifted from libero to outside hitter as Audrey Wood became the libero. The Lions list 10 girls on their roster without a junior varsity squad.

Only one Lion is available to sub off the bench at any given time. The results aren’t changing, though.

The Lions defeated 4A Mountain Home last week at the Jerome Invite despite their shorthanded status.

“I think just talking and communicating was a huge part of the game and just really coming together as a team,” DeJong said.

Look out for sophomores Anneke VanderHam and Kinsie McCoy as key leaders as the Lions seek their first state tournament appearance since 2022.

The Lions won 1A DII state titles in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016. Meanwhile, Horseshoe Bend seeks a three-peat in the division.

“Our goal is to keep conditioning, work harder, talk more and just look for the win,” DeJong said.

