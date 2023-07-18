Carter Munsee attributes his love for football to “Invincible.”

Mark Wahlberg starred in this based-on-a-true-story Disney film about Vince Papable, a Philadelphia Eagles fan who became a member of the team.

But Munsee, a recent Lighthouse Christian School graduate, continued his football dreams at the college level Tuesday night when he signed his letter of intent with NAIA-level College of Idaho in Caldwell.

He will play offensive line for the football team and throw for the track and field squad.

“I’m so excited to be able to continue the sports that I love,” Munsee told the Times-News. “I am so excited to be able to play for such an awesome team and community like College of Idaho. I appreciate everyone who has been able to help me get to this point in my life. I am just really excited.”

Munsee signed at the Lighthouse Christian gym before dozens of family members and friends. Purple, gold and black balloons surrounded a table adorned with cookies and a large cutout of Munsee’s face. He will attend school on scholarship.

Lighthouse Christian athletic director Riley Boyd said Munsee’s positivity and coachability will be paramount in college.

“Carter has got a great future,” Boyd told the Times-News. “Really strong individual and hopefully he paves the path for more kids from Lighthouse."

Munsee helped the Lions to a 1A DI playoff appearance in 2022 and said the College of Idaho became a favorite choice as soon as they showed interest.

“I loved the environment of everything from the get-go and how awesome and nice they were,” Munsee said. “Everyone knew each other’s name. It was a great environment to be around, and I can’t wait to be a part of it."

Munsee said he isn’t 100% sure whether he will redshirt or play in the fall. The Yotes posted an 8-2 mark in 2022 and haven’t recorded a losing season since 2016.

“I’m so happy that I got to come to Lighthouse,” he said. “It’s been so huge and influential in my life. Helping me build not only friendships but also my faith. It is totally a God thing that I am able to continue playing the sport that I love.”

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.