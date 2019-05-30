{{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly Astros (A) 7, Twin Falls Cowboys (A) 6

KIMBERLY—Kimberly trailed 6-3 going into the bottom of the ninth inning but scored four runs in the frame to complete the comeback win.

Nate Bybee hit a two-run double that scored Blake Sigler and Dawson Cummins in walk-off fashion.

The Astros got the early lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Cummins, but Twin Falls scored two runs in the third to take the lead, then added one more run in each of the fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth innings.

Cummins finished (3-for-4) with two runs scored, a walk and an RBI, and Sigler and Race Widmier each added two hits.

Kimberly used eight pitchers, none of whom went more than two innings.

Twin Falls drew seven walks on the night to Kimberly’s two.

