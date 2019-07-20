Area C AA District Tournament
In Pocatello
Friday’s games
Minico 13, Canyon Ridge 6: A six-run second inning sparked Minico to the win while Canyon Ridge committed eight errors. Carson Schow, Kasen Carpenter and Dawson Osterhout each had two hits for Minico, and Carpenter and Tazyn Twiss each drove in two runs. Kobe Matsen struck out 11 in 5.1 innings of pitching. Chase Grey and Casey Knaup each doubled for Canyon Ridge, who was eliminated from the tournament with the loss. Minico will play the Twin Falls Cowboys at 1 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.
Pocatello 7, Twin Falls Cowboys 5: Pocatello jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Twin Falls scored three in the second. Pocatello put up four more runs in the fourth to build a lead it wouldn’t lose. Twin Falls had several opportunities but left the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings. The Cowboys also committed four errors on the night. Carson Walters doubled, and Tai Walker tripled and scored two runs. Twin Falls will head to the elimination bracket Saturday where it will face Minico in an elimination game. The winner will have to win one more game after that to earn a trip to the state tournament.
