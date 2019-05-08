BUHL — Adam Lauda, son of Rick and Kathy Lauda and a senior student athlete at Buhl High School, was awarded Idaho’s National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Student Athlete Scholarship last month at the Idaho association’s conference in Boise.
He was chosen as Idaho’s male recipient for this award based on distinguished scholastic, leadership and sportsmanship attributes.
Lauda’s application included a personal essay describing the impact and importance of high school athletics in his life and a recommendation from BHS athletic director Stacy Wilson. He was awarded a plaque and a $500 scholarship. Lauda’s application and essay will be entered into the section competition where the winner receives additional scholarships and recognition.
Lauda is a multi-sport athlete with an impressive record of achievements. He lettered in football, basketball and track and field — named all-conference for all three sports for multiple years. He was a 2018 state medalist in track and field. Lauda credits his years in athletics to his growth and success as an individual and a teammate.
