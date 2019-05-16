Minico senior Carson Schow slides into second base before Lakeland freshman Sean Tierney can tag him out Thursday during the first round of the 4A State Baseball tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell. Lakeland defeated Minico 12-2.
Minico Head Coach Jared Price gets ejected from the game after arguing with the umpire Thursday during the first round of the 4A State Baseball tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell. Lakeland defeated Minico 12-2.
One big inning pushed Lakeland past Minico in Thursday’s Class 4A state baseball tournament.
Lakeland posted nine runs in the third inning to take control of the game on the way to a 12-2 win in five innings at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
The Hawks drew six walks in the inning, two of which came with the bases loaded to score runs. Justin Dennison and Vanner Hegbloom each cleared the bases, Dennison with a double and Hegbloom with a single, and Sean Tierney drove in another run with a squeeze bunt.
“It snowballed on us,” Minico Coach Jared Price said. “Several walks don’t help out. We struggled to find the zone and they got a big hit when they needed it.
“One thing led to another, and that’s all this game is,” Price added. “It will get you if you’re not ready. They came to play today and they got us.”
Despite the lopsided outcome, Minico (24-4) actually struck first. Kasen Carpenter hit a two-RBI single in the second inning to put the Spartans up 2-0.
But Dennison — who added four strong innings of pitching to his RBI double — kept Minico down the rest of the way. He didn’t allow a base runner in either of the next two innings.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.