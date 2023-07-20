Kimberly’s Toby Heider can now boast his status as one of the country’s top prep golfers — not just a two-time Idaho state champion.
Heider, finished tied for seventh out of a field of more than 300 golfers at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational this week in Frisco, Texas.
The Kimberly boys golf team, the back-to-back Idaho 3A state champions, finished 43rd representing Team Idaho, and shot +189.
Joe Hopkins, Aidan Murphy, Chase Mollerup and Heider played on Team Idaho.
The Kimberly boys won their second straight 3A state golf championship on Tuesday at Blackfoot Golf Course, beating the second-place team by an eye-popping 67 shots.
“Not only are the courses hard but the boys have to face the heat, humidity and playing much longer courses than they are used to,” Kimberly coach Brittanie Toone told the Times-News in an email. “This is a great experience and the kids are meeting new friends from different states and even different countries.”
People are also reading…
Heider finished 2 over par and recently graduated from Kimberly High School. He will serve a mission for his church before looking into college golf.
The Kimberly golf teams, led by medalists Toby Heider and Ellie Stastny, won 3A district championships on Friday at Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl.
“The boys are representing Kimberly very well,” Toone said.