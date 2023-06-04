A pair of Kimberly contestants are off to a good start at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals.

Chantry Brackett and Wesley Zebarth, the District 6 champions in girls and boys cutting, respectively, scored points on Sunday in the first two rounds at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello.

Brackett placed second in both rounds, totaling 291.5 points to take the lead heading into Monday’s short go. Zebarth is sitting third with 288.5 points behind Jett Brower (292), the 2021 Rookie Cowboy of the Year from Teton Valley, and Parma’s Rance Jordan (292).

The cutting short go, set for 9 a.m., will kick off a busy Monday that also includes the third go of reined cow horse and the first of 10 rodeo performances leading to the Saturday finals.

Caldwell’s Shawny Telford won the first go of reined cow horse with 299 points. Results from the second go were not available by the Times-News’ deadline.

Also Sunday, Twin Falls’ Roanie Kasel was one of just three contestants to score in both events, along with Kate Budge, the state’s reigning queen, and Caldwell’s Sierra Telford, Shawny’s sister. Kasel placed fifth in the second go of girls cutting and finished ninth in the first go of reined cow horse.

The top four finishers in each event at the state finals will qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, set for July 16-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.