The Magic Valley has its first qualifiers for the National High School Finals Rodeo. And its first champion of the 2023 Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals.

Kimberly’s Chantry Brackett won the girls cutting title on Monday at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello, totaling 574.5 points after placing fifth in the short go following second-place finishes in the first two rounds.

Another Kimberly contestant, Wesley Zebarth, also earned a trip to nationals next month in Gillette, Wyoming, by finishing third in boys cutting.

In the first of nine rodeo performances leading to Saturday’s short go, Jerome’s Tucker Taylor (bull riding) and Middleton’s Sam Kofoed (steer wrestling) earned victories on Monday night.

Taylor, who was bucked off only once during the District 5 spring season, rode for 75.5 points to edge District 6 champion Dally Sears of Malta, who scored 74. Defending state champion Austen Hamblin was third with 71 points.

Kofoed, who won the District 6 title in bulldogging, clocked 5.04 seconds in the first go.

Three other Magic Valley contestants turned in top-5 finishes, too: Jerome’s Winn Southwick was second in bareback riding, Albion’s Samantha Mai placed third in pole bending and Twin Falls’ Roanie Kasel scored points in her third event with a fourth-place showing in breakaway roping.

The Tuesday schedule will include rodeo performances at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., plus the short go in reined cow horse featuring Magic Valley contestants Racin Allen of Richfield, Will Brackett of Castleford and Megan Taber of Shoshone.

The top four finishers in each event from the state finals will qualify for the NHSFR, set for July 16-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.

If you go WHAT: Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals WHEN: The weeklong finals run through Saturday. Tuesday: Second rodeo performance (10 a.m.); reined cow horse (short go, 2 p.m.); third rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Second rodeo performance (10 a.m.); reined cow horse (short go, 2 p.m.); third rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Wednesday: Light rifle shoot (9 a.m.); fourth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); fifth rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Light rifle shoot (9 a.m.); fourth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); fifth rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Thursday: Trap shoot (9 a.m.); sixth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); seventh rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Trap shoot (9 a.m.); sixth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); seventh rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Friday: Eighth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); light rifle shoot (short go, 2 p.m.); ninth rodeo performance (6 p.m.)

Eighth rodeo performance (10 a.m.); light rifle shoot (short go, 2 p.m.); ninth rodeo performance (6 p.m.) Saturday: Queen coronation (9 a.m.); rodeo short go (10 a.m.) WHERE: Bannock County Event Center (rodeo, cutting and reined cow horse) and Pocatello Trap Club (shooting events), Pocatello WHO: The top cowboys and cowgirls in regular-season points from each of the IHSRA’s nine districts, including Districts 5 and 6 in the Magic Valley.