Kimberly and Twin Falls Cowboys Red began play at the Federico-Creek Tournament in Twin Falls.

The Dogs topped Elko, Nevada, 5-4, before they tied Upper Valley, 8-8.

Macraye Bruning’s two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth lifted Kimberly over Elko.

Bruning was one of four Dogs to earn a hit. Leadoff shortstop Hudson Flameling earned a double while Dillon Chiatovich and Gracen Thompson nabbed singles.

Tournament rules state that no new innings will be started after the established two-hour time limit, so game two ended in a tie.

Kimberly’s Anthony Morquecho and Jarret McMurtrey drove in three runs each. Morquecho, the squad’s season hits leader (14), logged four hits.

Cowboys Red also split on the day. Red edged Idaho Falls, 7-5, before Mountain View won 22-1.

In game one, Charlie Marlowe led Red with two hits and two RBIs. Luke Beem and Johnathon Botch also compiled two RBIs.

Red catcher Conner Gordon drove in their only run of game two.

Minico swept Nampa, 3-1 and 21-8.

Minico’s Logan Mabey pitched a five-hit complete game and didn't allow an earned run in game one. Storm centerfielder Cole Huff led his offense with three hits and two RBI.

Storm’s Cody Carlson turned into an extra base hit machine in game two, collecting five RBIs, thanks to a double and triple. Minico’s Spencer Pease also logged four RBIs.

A busy week of American Legion competition continues Thursday with three Magic Valley squads in action.

Cowboys Red play Reno (Nevada) Athletics at 5:30 p.m. in the Federico-Creek Tournament while Kimberly battles Blackfoot at 12:30 p.m.

Burley travels to Marsh Valley at 4 p.m.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.