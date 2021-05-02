Kimberly shooter makes national team

Also, the birds are thrown between 70 and 80 mph instead of the typical 42 mph seen in American Trap.

Nelson has participated in the National Junior selection competition before, but he always came up short.

“I’ve been trying to make this team for three years,” he said.

Making the team was a huge relief to Nelson, but the full scope of his accomplishments didn’t hit him until several days after the competition.

“I finally made it,” he said. “I’ve accomplished what I’ve been working at for so long.”

Nelson now has his sights set on his next target.

Obviously, he would like to take a medal at the world championships and World Cup, but he says his ambition doesn’t stop there.

“I’d definitely like to make the national team, not just the junior team. If I keep going at this rate, I’d like to be in the Olympics in 2024.”

