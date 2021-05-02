Kimberly shooter makes national team

KIMBERLY — Jack Nelson is representing the United States.
Nelson, of Kimberly, competed April 7 through April 11 in the 2021 Shotgun National Junior and National Development Team selection competition at the Hill Country Shooting Sports Center in Kerrville, Texas.
When the shooting was done, Nelson had hit 222 out of 250 clay pigeons.
“I ended up getting the silver medal,” he said.
Nelson was one of 106 athletes representing 25 different states at the competition.
His placement qualified him for the Junior World Travel Team.
“USA Shooting will do a couple of training events during the summer,” Nelson said. “In September, I’ll get to go overseas to represent the US in the Junior World Cup Championships.”
Nelson will first travel to Almaty, Kazakhstan, to compete in the Junior World Cup from Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. Then he’ll head to Las Palmas, Peru, for the Junior World Championships to compete from Sept. 25 through Oct. 10.
Nelson has been competitively shooting since he was 12 but only began competing in the international style of trapshooting three years ago.
International Trap, which is the form used at the Olympics, involves launching clay pigeons at severe angles.
Also, the birds are thrown between 70 and 80 mph instead of the typical 42 mph seen in American Trap.
Nelson has participated in the National Junior selection competition before, but he always came up short.
“I’ve been trying to make this team for three years,” he said.
Making the team was a huge relief to Nelson, but the full scope of his accomplishments didn’t hit him until several days after the competition.
“I finally made it,” he said. “I’ve accomplished what I’ve been working at for so long.”
Nelson now has his sights set on his next target.
Obviously, he would like to take a medal at the world championships and World Cup, but he says his ambition doesn’t stop there.
“I’d definitely like to make the national team, not just the junior team. If I keep going at this rate, I’d like to be in the Olympics in 2024.”