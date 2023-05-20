NAMPA — The Kimberly Bulldogs played for two state titles on Saturday but had to settle for a split.

The Bulldogs’ baseball team showed grit against defending state champion Marsh Valley in the 3A championship game at Northwest Nazarene University before falling 5-4 in eight innings.

“These guys just don’t quit,” Kimberly head coach Tom Myers told the Times-News following the game. “Moving forward into next year, it’s going to be a critical aspect of our game to be able to mentally get through these types of battles.”

He added, “We were dead in the water there, but these guys did what they did all year long and that’s just battle to the end, forcing the extra innings. They did a good job to at least get to that point so I’m proud of them.

Kimberly was trailing 4-1 with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. But Garrett Nelson sparked life back into the team with a single. Jakob Cummins followed with a double, and Parker Stringham sent them home to make 4-3.

Two singles later, the game stood tied.

The Kimberly softball team also showed determination, battling through four games at the softball state tournament at Blackfoot High School and ultimately winning the title with a 13-2 victory over Marsh Valley.

The Bulldogs opened the day dropping into the consolation round and had to work their way back to the championship game after a 7-1 loss to the Eagles.

Their next opponent? Gooding.

The Senators made their rally to the game after Maelynn Durham brilliantly threw a no-hitter against Homedale, the defending state champions. She commanded 18 strikeouts, with one walk.

That set the stage for a rematch of the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho district title game, and ended in exactly the same the same fashion, a 9-8 Bulldog walk-off victory. The district title game also ended in walk-off fashion.

Gooding finished third in the 3A state championships.

The Bulldogs moved to the state championship game looking to avenge that earlier defeat against Marsh Valley.

They came to play, winning 12-2 and 13-2.

Jaci Cowger, Tawni Rasmussen, Mallory Kelsey and Emily Hanchey all nailed doubles during the final state championship game.

Cowger finished 2-for-3 with four runners sent in on the day and a triple.

Kelsey dominated from the circle for five innings. She surrendered three hits, a walk and had four strikeouts.

At the 2A softball state championships, Declo worked its way to the title contest after losing 7-6 to open the day against Malad, the No. 1 seed.

The Hornets fought past Nampa Christian 11-6 to earn a rematch but lost 9-3 to finish second.

In Nampa, the Kimberly baseball team tied the score but had to go without starting pitcher Parker Stringham as he reached his pitching limit in the sixth inning.

Jarret McMurtrey stepped in for Macraye Bruning in the seventh following a walk. Two more walks put him in a bases-loaded jam.

In Bulldog fashion, McMurtrey recorded an out on a line drive and then struck out two batters to force extra innings.

Twin Falls was the only other Magic Valley baseball team playing on Saturday. The Bruins struggled in the 4A consolation final game at the College of Southern Idaho’s Skip Walker Field, losing 1-0 against Bonneville.

The Bruins only found five hits during the game, while the Bees had 14.