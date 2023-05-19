TWIN FALLS — The 2023 Idaho High School State Softball Championships opened in full force across the state on Friday, and Magic Valley teams produced mixed results.

Twin Falls swung for success in its first game of the 4A tourney but then lost the next two games to end the season, while Kimberly won 14-4 and 8-1 in Blackfoot to reach the 3A semifinals.

Declo reached the semifinals, too, winning a pair of games at the 2A tourney in Pocatello to set up a Saturday matchup against top-seeded Malad.

The Bruins took the field at Twin Falls High School in the morning, following Jerome’s 7-6 loss to Skyview, and went blow for blow against Blackfoot to pull ahead late for a 12-11 win.

Twin Falls head coach Tonia Burk credited her team’s ability to step up in clutch situations, telling the Times-News that they would “punch us” but we “punched” right back.

The Bruins tallied 18 hits, led by Molly Hodge with four hits — including three doubles — and four RBIs. Laney Morgan added a triple, and Sydney McMurdie and Makenzie Hudson both doubled.

It was a similar story for the 3A Bulldogs, who carried a strong presence to open the two-day tourney. They breezed to a 10-run victory against No. 8-seeded Snake River, then turned around a few hours later to beat No. 4 Timberlake.

Addison Clark led from the circle against Snake River for five innings. She struck out five, while giving up four hits and two walks.

Kimberly’s offense tallied nine hits, fronted by Maddie Clark, who singled, tripled and drove in three runs. Brooke Koehn and Jaci Cowger both doubled.

The Bulldogs went on to grab 10 hits in the next game, including a homer by Addison Clark.

Mallory Kelsey was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over seven innings.

Three games now stand between the Sawtooth Central Idaho district champions and a 3A state title, something Kimberly hasn’t brought home since 2010.

Twin Falls’ hopes of winning a state title crumbled after beating Blackfoot.

In their second game of the day, the Bruins gave up seven runs in the early innings and couldn’t recover in a 10-0 loss against Skyview.

The loss sent Twin Falls into the consolation round against Emmett, with third place still a possibility. But the Bruins fell 5-2 to end their season.

Jerome’s season also ended on the tourney’s first day.

After losing to Skyview, despite a homer and three doubles, the Tigers pounded out 12 hits against Blackfoot in their consolation game but again lost by a run, this time 8-7.

Autumn and Emma Allen both had two hits for Jerome in the opener, and Lexi Ramsey drove in two runs.

In the 2A tourney, Declo outperformed its No. 7 seed. The Hornets knocked off the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, first beating St. Maries 8-3 and then dispatching Nampa Christian 5-4.

Gooding is still alive in the 3A title hunt, bouncing back from an opening loss to beat Weiser and Timberlake to make it to the second day.

Baseball: Kimberly to play for 3A title

Only two Magic Valley teams will be on the field for the final day of the prep baseball season: Kimberly will play for the 3A championship in Nampa, and Twin Falls will square off against Bonneville in the 4A consolation contest.

Track & field: Burley’s Bair sets state record

Gatlin Bair did it: The Burley speedster set an Idaho state record in the 100-meter dash at the 4A state championships on Friday at Mountain View High School in Meridian.

In a show of speed never before seen in the Gem State, Bair clocked 10.15 seconds, easily besting the previous mark of 10.34 set in 2011 by Dallas Burroughs of Rocky Mountain.

Bair made a statement earlier in the spring at the 95th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin with a time of 10.18 seconds, catching the attention of national media outlets and amplying recruiting interest in the Bobcats’ senior-to-be.